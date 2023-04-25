Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Olive”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Travis Scott is back with another Air Jordan 1 Low collab with Jordan Brand, set to release on Wednesday for $150.

4/26: Women's Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Olive" via SNKRS -> https://t.co/UEF3LWjQO5 pic.twitter.com/5XWbLRItoo — SiteSupply (@TheSiteSupply) April 24, 2023

At this point, if you’re reading this article — or perhaps some of my other Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 articles — you’re probably familiar with Cactus Jack’s take on the Air Jordan 1. At this point, the Air Jordan 1 Low is almost as much his signature sneaker as it is MJ’s. He’s given the low cut version of the shoe a level of culture cache it’s never had before. Previous AJ1 Low drops from Cactus Jack include the Black Phantom colorway and the “Reverse Mocha” colorways in 2022, a collab with Fragment and Jordan Brand in 2021 and a black/dark mocha colorway in 2019.

All of these aforementioned Travis Scott AJ1 lows are doing quite well on the resale market, with all having an average sale price above $690 on StockX. The original black/dark mocha colorway still has the highest average sale price at $1,804 on 873 sales, which represents a 1208% price premium. The triple collab with Fragment isn’t far behind at an average sale price of $1,487 on 4,007 sales, good for a mere 829% price premium. The Olive colorway dropping on Wednesday is also already up on StockX, sporting a $998 average sale price on 710 sales, good for a 612% price premium.

As for the shoe itself, it has all the classic Travis Scott x AJ 1 Low hallmarks — the backward Swoosh, Cactus Jack branding on the left back heel tab and tongue and higher-than-normal quality materials. The SNKRS app notes that this colorway highlights Scott’s love of moto styling — as also evidenced by the apparel set to release along with the sneaker. It should also be noted that this is technically a women’s release, so make sure to take that into account when selecting the size you’re going to go after. The upper is made up of sail leather with black leather underlays with an olive backward Swoosh. The midsole is sale, and the outsole is once again olive.

This is sure to be another sell out, so best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Olive” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" April 26 $150

