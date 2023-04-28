List of teams that have advanced to second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been a wild ride so far, which isn’t anything new. The first round of the NHL playoffs have been highlighted by plenty of physical play. As the first round of the postseason starts to come to a close, we look ahead to the second round. Here we’ll be tracking teams as they advance to the second round of the playoffs.

2023 NHL playoff bracket update: Second round

Eastern Conference

TBD

Western Conference

No. 1 PAC Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are the first team to advance from the 2023 NHL playoffs and the Western Conference. The Knights will await the winner of the Oilers-Kings series in the second round. Vegas was able to dispatch the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the first round with a 4-1 win in Game 5 on Thursday night at home. All-Star forward Chandler Stephenson was huge for the Golden Knights in the series, scoring four goals with four assists in five games. The return of Mark Stone could also be the key to a long playoff run. He also had eight points in the series with three goals.