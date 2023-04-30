Updated bracket heading into second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are headed to the second round. The field is slowly being settled and we’ve earned three different Game 7s to close out the first round of the tournament.

Here’s a look at the updated playoff bracket as the second-round field settles. We don’t have a start date for the next round, but it will likely be May 2 once the final first-round series concludes.

2023 NHL playoff bracket: Second Round

Eastern Conference

No. 2 ATL Toronto Maple Leafs vs. TBD

No. 1 MET Carolina Hurricanes vs. TBD

Western Conference

No. 1 PAC Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 2 PAC Edmonton Oilers

No. 2 CEN Dallas Stars vs. TBD

Two of the top seeds are headed to a do-or-die game just to advance out of the opening round. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers, with the winner advancing to face the Maple Leads. In the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken, with the winner advancing to face the Stars. The third Game 7 will see the New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers, with the winner advancing to face the Carolina Hurricanes.