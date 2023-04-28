Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Mambacita”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Following up on last year’s Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16,” Kobe Bryant’s estate and Nike will team up to release another model from his legendary line to honor his late daughter Gigi on her birthday (May 1). This year’s “Mambacita” model will be the Kobe 4 Protro and will retail for $180 with all proceeds benefitting the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Vanessa Bryant confirms that all proceeds from the upcoming “Mambacita” Kobe 4 launch on May 1st will benefit The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. pic.twitter.com/j9cgE2FVV4 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 28, 2023

The Kobe 4 is, of course, famous for ushering in the age of low-cut basketball sneakers, which took some convincing to convert low-cut skeptics. The shoe also prominently featured Nike’s then-new Flywire technology, which helped reduce the weight of the sneaker. Kobe won an NBA title in the shoe and all the while redefined what a high-end basketball sneaker could be. The Kobe 4 can still be seen on the NBA hardwood today and it could be argued that the Kobe 4 is the most noteworthy basketball sneaker of the post-2000 era.

Similar to last year’s release, the Kobe 4 Protro “Mambacita” will feature Gigi’s No. 2 as well as her name on the back heel tab, which Nike says “remind you to go beyond the game with audacious conviction.” Nike says on SNKRS that the shoe honors Gigi’s “competitive, joyful, and curious gameplay” and the colorway — a mostly white upper with a white and black midsole and black laces — represents her youth team’s uniform and the flannel shirts she frequently wore around her waist (represented by the gingham pattern around the heel. The Gigi tributes continue with the red Swoosh on the outsole a nod to the red bow she would wear for school pictures. “Mambacita” heart and wings on the insole also nod to Gigi’s pass for sports and encourages the wearer to pay that passion forward and PLAY GIGI’S WAY.

SNKRS also features a “Behind the Design” feature which included Kobe’s widow, and Gigi’s mother, Vanessa, as well as Nike Global Basketball Footwear Product Line Manager Bronson Yim.

In addition to the Kobe 4 Protro, Nike will also release a pair of Gigi Bryant jerseys for $120 each on May 1.

It should be noted that unlike last year’s “Mambacita” release, there is no mention on SNKRS of any special release procedure. SNKRS also notes that the “draw” opens on May 1, so this looks like it could be just a standard SNKRS-style draw. If you participated in the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” restock last week, you know that this could lead to some issues given that Kobe’s enduring popularity and the desire to honor his memory by getting a pair of his legendary kicks will lead to SIGNIFICANT interest in this release. Let’s hope that Nike has learned from the past issues they have had and that everything will run smoothly.

The Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16” was one of 2022’s most popular drops, so best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

