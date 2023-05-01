 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of May

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of May.

By Andy Silva

May should be another banner month when it comes to sneaker drops.

The month gets off to a quick start with the release of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro Mambacita on May 1. Following in the footsteps of last year’s Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16,” Kobe Bryant’s estate and Nike will team up to release another model from his legendary line to honor his late daughter Gigi on her birthday.

On the same day, New Balance will drop a pair of women’s colorways of the 550 as well as a pair of men’s colorways of the 650, while Reebok will drop a classic colorway of the Question Low just in time for warmer weather. May 2 will see a pair of Nike SB drops on the Dunk Low and the Blazer, while May 4 will see the Swoosh drop another colorway of the Ja 1. Also dropping on May 4 will be the next collaboration between Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance, this time on the 1906R. May 5 will see Reebok offer up its take on a “vintage” looking Question Mid.

We will close out the week on May 6 with a pair of releases from Jordan Brand — Air Jordan 1 High Elephant Print and Air Jordan 2 White and Cement Grey. That same day, Adidas will offer a variety of colors on its classic Samba in collaboration with Humanrace.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @byAndySilva.

Sneaker Releases for May

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Nike Kobe 4 Protro Mambacita May 1 $180
Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 "Devin Booker" May 1 $170
New Balance NB Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010 May 1 $180
Reebok Question Low White / White / Light Sand May 1 $140
Women's New Balance 550 Shadow grey with grey matter and lilac glo May 1 $120
Women's New Balance 550 Turtledove with sandstone and green aura May 1 $120
New Balance 650 White with canyon and raincloud May 1 $130
New Balance 650 White with black and raincloud May 1 $130
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Wolf Grey May 2 $110
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid x Mason Silva Dark Obsidian and Metallic Silver May 2 $110
Youth of Paris x Adidas Campus 80s Core Black / Core Black / Core Black May 2 $120
Youth of Paris x Adidas Campus 80s Crystal White / Grey One / Solar Green May 2 $120
Women's Nike Cortez Gorge Green and Malachite May 3 $85
Nike ACG Watercat+ Bright Mandarin and Gridiron May 3 $125
Nike ACG Moc Summit White and Black May 3 $90
Nike Ja 1 "Family Trivia" May 4 $110
Nike Air Force 1 Color of the Month May 4 $130
Women's Air Jordan 2 Cool Grey May 4 $175
ALD x New Balance 1906R May 4 $170
Women's Nike Air Max 1 Sanddrift May 5 $170
Reebok Question Mid White/Red May 5 $170
Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Ftwr White / Pure Grey 8 / Hint Mint May 5 $160
Air Jordan 2 White and Cement Grey May 6 $175
Air Jordan 1 High Elephant Print May 6 $180
Adidas x Humanrace Samba Purple / Purple / Purple May 6 $200
Adidas x Humanrace Samba Red / Red / Red May 6 $200
Adidas x Humanrace Samba Yellow / Yellow / Yellow May 6 $200
Adidas x Humanrace Samba Pink / Pink / Pink May 6 $200
Adidas x Humanrace Samba Orange / Orange / Orange May 6 $200
Nike SB Dunk Low Desert Ochre and Midnight Navy May 9 $110
NIke Air Force 1 '07 Gold Mountain May 9 $150
Nike Dunk High Gold Mountain May 9 $135
Nike Zoom Air Generation Wolf Grey May 10 $190
Women's Air Jordan 11 Retro Low White/White/Tour Yellow May 11 $190
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Mystic Navy and Worn Blue May 12 $160
Puma MB.02 Gorangé May 12 $130
Reebok x Pleasures Classic Leather May 12 $120
Reebok Shaq Attaq Ftwr White / Core Black / Cold Grey 2 May 12 $180
Air Jordan 4 Thunder May 13 $210

