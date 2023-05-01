Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of May

May should be another banner month when it comes to sneaker drops.

The month gets off to a quick start with the release of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro Mambacita on May 1. Following in the footsteps of last year’s Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16,” Kobe Bryant’s estate and Nike will team up to release another model from his legendary line to honor his late daughter Gigi on her birthday.

On the same day, New Balance will drop a pair of women’s colorways of the 550 as well as a pair of men’s colorways of the 650, while Reebok will drop a classic colorway of the Question Low just in time for warmer weather. May 2 will see a pair of Nike SB drops on the Dunk Low and the Blazer, while May 4 will see the Swoosh drop another colorway of the Ja 1. Also dropping on May 4 will be the next collaboration between Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance, this time on the 1906R. May 5 will see Reebok offer up its take on a “vintage” looking Question Mid.

We will close out the week on May 6 with a pair of releases from Jordan Brand — Air Jordan 1 High Elephant Print and Air Jordan 2 White and Cement Grey. That same day, Adidas will offer a variety of colors on its classic Samba in collaboration with Humanrace.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @byAndySilva. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!