Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 1906R: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Aimé Leon Dore is one of the most prominent collaborators with New Balance and the pair are back with another release on Thursday with their take on the 1906R set to retail for $170.

@AimeLeonDore x New Balance 1906R confirmed to release on May 4th, $170 pic.twitter.com/HPCCPDpvr4 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) April 26, 2023

As I noted above, ALD is one of New Balance’s top collaborators, along with brands like Bodega and Kith. On StockX, you can find 46 pairs of ALD x New Balance collabs. That includes two pairs — 2019’s 997 “Pink Tongue” and 990v2 “Life in the Balance” — with an average sale price of over $1,200. That’s not to say that every collab has been a resounding success on the resale market. In fact, last month’s trio of colorways on the 860v2 are all sitting with an average sale price slightly above retail on StockX. However, Thursday’s release currently has an average sale price of $328 on StockX on 16 sales, which represents a 48% price premium and is the highest average sale price among all 1906R models on the platform. It should be noted, though, that the 860v2 and 1906R models, in general, have similar average sale prices on the resale market.

As for the shoe itself, the ALD take on the 1906R features a variety of New Balance’s cushioning systems, including ACTEVA LITE in the midsole, ABZORB in the heel and N-ergy. The shoe definitely looks like it's been transported from the 2000s, featuring an off-white/cream mesh upper with synthetic overlays in silver and green as well as a green heel cage and gold accents throughout. New Balance highlights the shoe’s “multicolored lacing, which is incorporated directly into the ‘N’ logo.” New Balance also says the “application of a sophisticated, classic color palette to the 1906R’s high-tech makeup stays true to the original, performance intent while introducing a new dimension of stylistic versatility.”

I’m confident these will sell out, but how big a return on investment you’d get if you’re looking to flip I’m not sure. But if you love the 2000s aesthetic and this color combination, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed adding this to your personal collection. Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 1906R Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price ALD x New Balance 1906R May 4 $170

