Who has beaten or drawn Canelo Álvarez in his 62 professional fights

As one of boxing’s most prevalent icons in the current epoch, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO) will clash with challenger John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO) this Saturday night in Mexico. With the fight taking place at Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron, Canelo will be fighting professionally in front of his hometown crowd for the first time since June 2011.

Despite Canelo’s incredibly circumspect skillset, his pro record is not without a couple of blemishes—let us dive into those who have been able to enter the ring with Alvarez without leaving as a loser.

Canelo’s most recent loss came exactly one year ago against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol. Taking place at light heavyweight, Bivol was able to utilize his larger frame to control ring position, outpunching and outlanding the Mexican superstar in all 12 rounds of the bout. Despite disagreement between Canelo and his corner, Bivol scored ahead on all three of the judge’s cards, earning Bivol the UD victory.

Of course, one of Alvarez’ most notable Vegas “super fights” came back in 2013 when he lost an MD to the legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. Set for a 152-pound catchweight bout (for the WBA, WBC and The Ring light middleweight titles), both boxers entered that night undefeated, but Mayweather’s defense and counter-punching ability stole the show. After going the distance, two judges scored in favor of Money May, while the third (C.J. Ross) ruled the fight a 114-114 draw.

Naturally, one of Canelo’s fiercest rivals throughout his professional career has been Gennady Golovkin. In three fights between each other, Alvarez narrowly won the latter two. However, in the pairs’ first fight (for the unified lineal middleweight championship), Canelo and GGG fought their way to SD draw. Still regarded as a controversial decision, Golovkin did well to outland Alvarez in every round except two. After completing the full 12 rounds, one judge had GGG ahead 115-113, another had it at a draw. However, it was Adalaide Byrd’s third and final card — 118-110 in favor of Alvarez — that was under heavy criticism. Still, the outright draw held, and two more fights between GGG and Canelo would eventually follow (with Alvarez winning decisions in both).

Additionally, Alvarez has one other draw on his professional record. Way back in June of 2006, Canelo and Jorge Juarez slugged their way through four rounds in front of a raucous Tijuana crowd. By bouts end, each fighter had a judge in their favor, with the third judge ruling it a 38-38 draw. At the time, Canelo was only 15 years old, fighting the 24-year-old Juarez.