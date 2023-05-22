PGA TOUR 2023: Full golf schedule with updates

The 2023 PGA TOUR schedule has already brought plenty of excitement and intrigue to the golf world as larger-than-life characters compete on courses across the world. The release of Netflix’s Full Swing earlier this year brought these golfers to life for many fans, and as they play the PGA TOUR schedule week in and week out, you can check out our updates and recaps of each PGA TOUR tournament and major here.

Below is the full schedule of the remainder of the 2023 PGA TOUR schedule.

2023 PGA TOUR schedule

Majors

Winner: Jon Rahm -12 over Brooks Koepka/Phil Mickelson -8

The rain came down over Augusta in the first head-to-head showdown between the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf. To many, Rahm’s win seemed representative of more than just a green jacket. Rahm shot a 69 in the final round to win his second major, and Koepka fell apart with a 75 on Sunday.

PGA Championship

Winner: Brooks Koepka -9 over Scottie Scheffler/Viktor Hovland -7

Koepka wasn’t down for long, coming back swinging for his third PGA Championship win. Though it was a close field heading into Sunday and Hovland stayed close for much of the day, Koepka pulled away in the final few holes after keeping a steady lead all day. He joined the elite five-major club with the win.

U.S. Open, June 15-18

Location: Los Angeles, California

Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

Favorite to win: Scottie Scheffler +850

Winner: TBD

The Open Championship, July 16-23

Location: Wirral, England

Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Course

Favorite to win: Rory McIlroy +800

Winner: TBD

Regular schedule

Charles Schwab Challenge, May 25-28

Location: Forth Worth, Texas

Course: Colonial Country Club

Favorite to win: Scottie Scheffler +450

Winner: TBD

Memorial Tournament, June 1-4

Location: Dublin, Ohio

Course: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

RBC Canadian Open, June 8-11

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

Travelers Championship, June 22-25

Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Course: TPC River Highlands

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

Rocket Mortgage Classic, June 29-July 2

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Course: Detroit Golf Club

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

John Deere Classic, July 6-9

Location: Silvis, Illinois

Course: TPC Deer Run

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

Scottish Open, July 13-16

Location: North Berwick, Scotland

Course: Renaissance Club

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

Barbasol Championship, July 13-16

Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

3M Open, July 27-30

Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

Wyndham Championship, August 3-6

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

FedEx St. Jude Championship, August 10-13

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Course: TPC Southwind

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

BMW Championship, August 17-20

Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Course: Olympia Fields North Course

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

TOUR Championship, August 24-27

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Course: East Lake Golf Course

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

Fortinet Championship, Sept. 14-17

Location: Napa, California

Course: Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

Ryder Cup, Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Location: TBD

Course: TBD

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

Sanderson Farms Championship, Oct. 5-8

Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Course: The Country Club of Jackson

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

Shriners Children’s Open, Oct. 12-15

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Course: TPC Summerlin

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

ZOZO Championship, Oct. 19-22

Location: Chiba, Japan

Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 2-5

Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Course: El Cardonal at DiamanteEl Cardonal at Dia

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Nov. 9-12

Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Course: Port Royal Golf Club

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

Hero World Challenge, Nov. 30-Dec. 3

Location: New Providence, Bahamas

Course: Albany

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD

Grant Thornton Invitational, Dec. 8-10

Location: TBD

Course: TBD

Favorite to win: TBD

Winner: TBD