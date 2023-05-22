PGA TOUR 2023: Full golf schedule with updates

The 2023 PGA TOUR schedule has already brought plenty of excitement and intrigue to the golf world as larger-than-life characters compete on courses across the world. The release of Netflix’s Full Swing earlier this year brought these golfers to life for many fans, and as they play the PGA TOUR schedule week in and week out, you can check out our updates and recaps of each PGA TOUR tournament and major here.
Below is the full schedule of the remainder of the 2023 PGA TOUR schedule.
2023 PGA TOUR schedule
Majors
The Masters
Winner: Jon Rahm -12 over Brooks Koepka/Phil Mickelson -8
The rain came down over Augusta in the first head-to-head showdown between the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf. To many, Rahm’s win seemed representative of more than just a green jacket. Rahm shot a 69 in the final round to win his second major, and Koepka fell apart with a 75 on Sunday.
PGA Championship
Winner: Brooks Koepka -9 over Scottie Scheffler/Viktor Hovland -7
Koepka wasn’t down for long, coming back swinging for his third PGA Championship win. Though it was a close field heading into Sunday and Hovland stayed close for much of the day, Koepka pulled away in the final few holes after keeping a steady lead all day. He joined the elite five-major club with the win.
U.S. Open, June 15-18
Location: Los Angeles, California
Course: The Los Angeles Country Club
Favorite to win: Scottie Scheffler +850
Winner: TBD
The Open Championship, July 16-23
Location: Wirral, England
Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Course
Favorite to win: Rory McIlroy +800
Winner: TBD
Regular schedule
Charles Schwab Challenge, May 25-28
Location: Forth Worth, Texas
Course: Colonial Country Club
Favorite to win: Scottie Scheffler +450
Winner: TBD
Memorial Tournament, June 1-4
Location: Dublin, Ohio
Course: Muirfield Village Golf Club
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
RBC Canadian Open, June 8-11
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
Travelers Championship, June 22-25
Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Course: TPC River Highlands
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
Rocket Mortgage Classic, June 29-July 2
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Course: Detroit Golf Club
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
John Deere Classic, July 6-9
Location: Silvis, Illinois
Course: TPC Deer Run
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
Scottish Open, July 13-16
Location: North Berwick, Scotland
Course: Renaissance Club
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
Barbasol Championship, July 13-16
Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
3M Open, July 27-30
Location: Blaine, Minnesota
Course: TPC Twin Cities
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
Wyndham Championship, August 3-6
Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
FedEx St. Jude Championship, August 10-13
Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Course: TPC Southwind
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
BMW Championship, August 17-20
Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois
Course: Olympia Fields North Course
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
TOUR Championship, August 24-27
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Course: East Lake Golf Course
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
Fortinet Championship, Sept. 14-17
Location: Napa, California
Course: Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
Ryder Cup, Sept. 29-Oct. 1
Location: TBD
Course: TBD
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
Sanderson Farms Championship, Oct. 5-8
Location: Jackson, Mississippi
Course: The Country Club of Jackson
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
Shriners Children’s Open, Oct. 12-15
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Course: TPC Summerlin
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
ZOZO Championship, Oct. 19-22
Location: Chiba, Japan
Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
World Wide Technology Championship, Nov. 2-5
Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
Course: El Cardonal at DiamanteEl Cardonal at Dia
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Nov. 9-12
Location: Southampton, Bermuda
Course: Port Royal Golf Club
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
Hero World Challenge, Nov. 30-Dec. 3
Location: New Providence, Bahamas
Course: Albany
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD
Grant Thornton Invitational, Dec. 8-10
Location: TBD
Course: TBD
Favorite to win: TBD
Winner: TBD