Air Jordan 1 High “Elephant Print”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand continues to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 by taking elements of the shoe and applying them to the Air Jordan 1. Saturday’s release will see elephant print taking over the MJ’s first signature model for a retail price of $180.

The Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3 collide on the "Elephant Print" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, releasing Saturday, May 6. pic.twitter.com/96LDiYOhJu — swoosh supply (@swooshsupply) May 3, 2023

As I noted above, this release takes the Air Jordan 3’s iconic elephant print and uses it liberally throughout the upper. Paired with white panels, a black Swoosh, laces and collar, a sail midsole and a grey outsole, the SNKRS app notes that there’s “no such thing as a perfect marriage, but this one comes pretty close.” And as noted on the SNKRS app, the neutral colors throughout should make it pretty easy to pair these 1s with any outfit, with the elephant print doing the work when it comes to making an impression.

I’ve written a couple of times this year that the Air Jordan 1 has lost a little bit of steam and we’ve definitely seen some colorways sit far longer than they would have, say, two or three years ago. Will the ties to the Air Jordan 3 and elephant print be able to give this release a little extra juice? I’m not so sure, but time will tell. I will say that, as always, the Air Jordan 1 is a classic and if you’re a fan of the Air Jordan 3 you’ll probably like this pair.

Obviously, I think these won’t come close to the heights reached by the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” that dropped last month ($746 average sale price on StockX) or the hype of the Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found restock ($420 average sale price on StockX) or even the upcoming Air Jordan 1 “Next Chapter” that drops later this month tied to the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse. However, I do think they could see a slight improvement over the recent Air Jordan 1 “Lucky Green” ($193 average sale price on StockX), the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” ($182 average sale price on StockX) and the Air Jordan 1 “Skyline” ($168 average sale price on StockX).

I think there’s now enough evidence that the era of an Air Jordan 1 being an automatic profit on the resale market is definitively over. However, I think that could be a good thing as it will likely mean that more people who actually want to wear their kicks will be able to get a pair. And to be honest, I love that. I love that people won’t have to go crazy for every pair of sneakers they want. I love that true fans won’t have to necessarily resort to the resale market just to have a chance at a pair of sneakers they love. Let’s hope that everyone who really wants a pair of these is able to pick them up!

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 1906R Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price ALD x New Balance 1906R May 4 $170

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.