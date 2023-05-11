Going over teams that have advanced to conference finals in 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are approaching the Conference Finals. Most of the top teams have been eliminated and we’re going to get a Stanley Cup champion we haven’t seen in a while. The only remaining team that was in last year’s conference finals still playing is the Edmonton Oilers, who were swept by the Colorado Avalanche. Both teams from the 2022 East Finals — the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers — have been eliminated in 2023. Here we’ll go over which teams are in the Conference Finals this year.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Conference Finals teams

The Hurricanes defeated the Devils in Game 5 in overtime 3-2 to advance to the Eastern Conference Final with a series win in the second round.