Air Jordan 1 “Next Chapter”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Miles Morales is once again swinging into theaters for Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse on June 2 and he’ll do so wearing a new Spidey-inspired Air Jordan 1, the “Next Chapter.”

After a little bit of controversy with the Sony gamerverse variant of Miles wearing Adidas, the Spiderverse Miles will once again don the Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand and Marvel teamed up for the first Spiderverse movie for a special Air Jordan 1, the “Origin Story,” which largely looks like a Chicago 1 with a few additional details. This collab is also largely inspired by the Chicago 1, however this time it also utilizes a lot of the iconography of the new movie, as seen in the trailer below, and alludes to some multiversal madness in the way it is executed.

The “Next Chapter” is notably made of a variety of materials, including what SNKRS calls “lustrous leather and soft suede.” If you look closely, you’ll notice that different panels are different materials, even right next to each other on areas like the toebox and the heel. The shoe also features a black patent leather collar and what looks to be a black patent leather Swoosh with an iridescent tint to it. The panel near the collar that features the iconic Wings logo also shows its inspiration from the movie, as it has almost a 3D-esque effect behind the Wings logo, as well as a large multicolor circles again in near-3D styling, as well as panel with red microdots. Those two designs are also seen alternating on the lateral and medial side lace panels as well. Another notable design element is a translucent red outsole that will also glow in the dark, as well as a slight change to the tongue tag. However, it should be noted, as seen in some early review videos including the likes of the legendary WearTesters, that it appears the shoes do not feature any type of special packaging or any extra laces.

The aforementioned Air Jordan 1 “Origin Story” released for $160 in 2018, so it is somewhat interesting to see the “Next Chapter” priced at $200. The “Origin Story” currently has an average sale price of $746 on StockX on a total of 540 sales, which represents a 338% price premium. The “Next Chapter” did see a “shock drop” — which like everything else these days was leaked in advance — last month, so it likely means there should be a relatively decent amount of stock available. The “Next Chapter” currently has a pre-drop average sale price of $277 on StockX on 5,440 sales, which represents a 42% price premium. So, I think it’s fair to assume that the “Next Chapter” won’t hit the heights of the “Origin Story,” but given the popularity of Spider-Man, the Spiderverse movies and the Air Jordan 1 itself, I think it’s still fair to assume it will sell out. Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

Air Jordan 1 “Next Chapter” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan 1 High OG "Next Chapter" May 20 $200

