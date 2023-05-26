When was the last time Venus and Serena Williams played together in a Grand Slam tournament?

The last time Venus and Serena Williams played together in a Grand Slam tournament came in the 2022 U.S. Open. The duo lost their opening doubles match in that competition. After that, Serena made her final appearance in the women’s singles competition the following day after getting eliminated in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Despite the disappointing end, the Williams sisters had a fantastic run as doubles partners with 14 grand slam titles and a remarkable 14-0 record in finals. Their last title together came in 2016 at Wimbledon, which was the sixth doubles title at that event. In addition, they claimed four doubles titles at the Australian Open, two at the French Open, and two at the U.S. Open.

Overall, Serena had the better head-to-head record against Venus in single’s competition. The two met on 31 separate occasions, and Serena posted a 19-12 record against her sister.

While Serena has officially retired from tennis, Venus has not made an announcement on that front. While Venus has gone extended periods without actively participating in tennis, she has not formally declared her retirement from the sport. Speculation about her potential retirement is understandable, yet an official announcement has yet to be made. Most recently, she participated in an event in January 2023 before having to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.