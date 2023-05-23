When does the 2023 Stanley Cup Final begin?

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been a wild ride and we’re almost to the finish line. While there’s still plenty of hockey left in the Conference Finals, we should have a matchup for the Cup Final soon. With the series on the horizon, the NHL released the start date for the Stanley Cup Final in 2023. Here we’ll go over the date and how the series might pan out.

2023 Stanley Cup Final start date

The Cup Final is expected to start on Saturday, June 3. If the Western Conference Final goes the distance, the last day for that series would be Wednesday, May 31. As of this writing, the West Final is 2-0 in favor of the Vegas Golden Knights over the Dallas Stars. Game 3 is Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. The Eastern Conference Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers should wrap up soon. The Panthers lead the series 3-0 with Game 4 set for Wednesday, May 24. Only a few instances in history have we seen a team come back down 3-0 in a series. The last day for the East Final is it goes to Game 7 would be Tuesday, May 30.

With the Cup Final starting on June 3, we can project how long the series could go. If the schedule alternates every other day, Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final would be Thursday, June 15. The 2023 NHL Draft is set for June 28-29 in Nashville, so generally the Cup Final will end at least a week and change before the draft. The latest the Cup Final could go is into that weekend on June 16 or 17.