Has any NHL team came back from a 3-0 series deficit to win in Stanley Cup Playoffs?

In playoff lore there is the illusive 3-0 series comeback. We’re not just talking the NHL, but in the MLB and NBA, every so often a team does the impossible and mounts a run with the odds very clearly not in their favor. Here we’ll look at how many instances of NHL teams coming back down 3-0 in a series.

In the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, we have two teams down 3-0 in the conference finals: the Stars are down to the Golden Knights, and the Hurricanes trail the Panthers. According to history, that means the Stanley Cup Final will be Vegas vs. Florida. We’ll see if either team can mount a comeback.

NHL playoff history: 3-0 series comebacks

1942 Stanley Cup Final: Maple Leafs over Red Wings

1975 Stanley Cup Quarterfinals: Islanders over Penguins

2010: Eastern Conference Semifinals: Flyers over Bruins

2014: Western Conference first round: Kings over Sharks

Yep, four. Just four times has a team overcome a 3-0 series hole to win and advance. The most recent was almost 10 years ago with the Kings defeating the Sharks. Los Angeles would go on to win the Stanley Cup, their second title in three seasons. Before that, the Flyers came back on the Bruins and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Blackhawks in six games.