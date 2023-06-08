What is the Conn Smythe Trophy?

The Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The trophy, which was named for former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Conn Smythe, has been awarded every year since the 1964-65 season, except for 2005 when the NHL season was canceled because of a lockout. Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy in the only player to have won the trophy three times (1993, 1996 and 2001). Those that have won it twice include Hall of Famers Bobby Orr (Boston Bruins), Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton Oilers).

Because the trophy encompasses the entire postseason there have been two players that won it despite their teams not winning the Stanley Cup. Philadelphia Flyers forward Reggie Leach won it in 1976 despite the Flyers losing to the Montreal Canadiens in the final and Anaheim Ducks goalie Jean-Sebastien-Giguere won it in 2003 even though the Ducks lost to the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar won the trophy in 2022. Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was the Conn Smythe favorite at +230. Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was at +290.

Vegas forward Jack Eichel entered the Cup Final at +400 and Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was +750. Vegas goalie Adin Hill was +2000.