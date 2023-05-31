Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of June

We turn the page to the month of June after a notable month of May, including the return of the Adidas Yeezy line. June should deliver its own fair share of notable releases as well.

The anticipated Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 x Teyana Taylor gets the month off strong on June 1, as well as several colorways of the Nike Dunk in both men’s and women’s sizing. That will be followed by the APB X FAMU Nike LeBron XX⁠ on June 2.

Outside of the Swoosh, New Balance also drops a trio of sneakers on June 1. Those include two colorways of the 550 — Sea salt with black and White with black — as well as the 650.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @byAndySilva. Good luck if you're going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!