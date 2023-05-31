 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of June

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of June.

By Andy Silva

We turn the page to the month of June after a notable month of May, including the return of the Adidas Yeezy line. June should deliver its own fair share of notable releases as well.

The anticipated Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 x Teyana Taylor gets the month off strong on June 1, as well as several colorways of the Nike Dunk in both men’s and women’s sizing. That will be followed by the APB X FAMU Nike LeBron XX⁠ on June 2.

Outside of the Swoosh, New Balance also drops a trio of sneakers on June 1. Those include two colorways of the 550 — Sea salt with black and White with black — as well as the 650.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @byAndySilva. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!

Sneaker Releases for June

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 x Teyana Taylor Gym Red June 1 $150
Nike Dunk Low Retro University Gold/White/Deep Maroon/University Gold June 1 $110
Nike Dunk Low Retro Gorge Green/White/Total Orange/Gorge Green June 1 $110
Women's Nike Dunk Low SE Gold/Silver/University Red/White June 1 $110
Women's Nike Dunk Low SE Fossil Stone/Fossil Stone/Multi-Color June 1 $110
Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium New Orleans June 1 $150
Women's Nike Dunk Low Sail/Tawny/Metallic Silver/Photon Dust June 1 $120
Women's Nike Dunk Low White/White/Rush Pink/Washed Teal June 1 $120
Women's Nike Dunk Low LX Black/Coconut Milk/Particle Grey/Team Gold June 1 $120
Nike Air Max 1 Premium Mineral Slate/Lemon Wash/Khaki/Deep Royal Blue June 1 $150
New Balance 550 Sea salt with black June 1 $120
New Balance 650 White with interstellar and raincloud June 1 $130
New Balance BB550 White with black June 1 $110
APB X FAMU Nike LeBron XX⁠ June 2 $200
Nike Air Force 1 Color of the Month June 6 $130
Nike Air Max 1 Puerto Rico June 6 N/A
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Yellow Ochre June 6 $160
Women's Nike Dunk Low Indigo Haze/Sail/Coral Chalk June 6 $110
Nike Air Force 1 West Coast June 7 $150
Nike Air Flight Huarache Varsity Purple and Royal Blue June 7 $125
Nike Air Max 1 The Bay June 7 $160
Women's Nike Dunk Low Plum Eclipse June 8 $120
Women's Air Jordan 5 Low Indigo Haze June 8 $180
Bodega x New Balance 610 June 9 $160
Puma MB2 Be You June 9 $175
Air Jordan 1 Black and Smoke Grey June 10 $180
Nike Terminator High University Red and White June 10 $125
Nike SB Janoski + Gorge Green June 10 $95
Nike Dunk Low Stadium Green/White/Black June 13 $110
Women's Nike Vomero 5 Royal Tint and Photon Dust June 14 $160
Fragment Design x Clot x Nike Dunk Low June 14 $150

