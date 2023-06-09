Air Jordan 2 “H” Wings: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand honors one of its OGs with a special edition of his favorite Air Jordan model, as the Air Jordan 2 “H” Wings is set to release on Saturday, June 10 for a retail price of $210.

If you’ve seen the movie Air, you know that Howard “H” White is an important figure in the history of Nike and Jordan Brand, the latter of which where he currently holds the title of vice president.

White was actually a hooper himself, playing at Maryland and later drafted to the NBA, where a knee injury cut his on-court career short, according to his website. However, thanks to his work at Nike, White has remained connected to the game and was a key figure in the recruitment of Michael Jordan to the Swoosh. SNKRS notes that “to honor his work as a founding figure of Jordan Brand and our community foundations, we’re dedicating this year’s Jordan Brand Wings shoe specifically to H.”

Jordan Brand has put a lot of effort of late into pumping up the Air Jordan 2, which to be honest is probably among the less popular models MJ wore on the court during his time with the Bulls. Last year saw several notable Air Jordan 2 releases, including collabs with Union, A Ma Maniére, Nina Chanel Abney and J Balvin, and the year ended with the return of the OG Chicago colorway. The colorway dropping on Saturday closes follows the OG specs from the 1987 and features a mostly white upper, with a black midsole and laces, as well as hits of green, which coincides with Air Jordan 1, 3 and 4 drops earlier this year. SNKRS says that this edition will feature “hand-sketched, Wings-inspired quarter panel, translucent heel counter with a gold foil “H” logo, and laces emblazoned with the words ‘POWER’ and “BELIEF.’ ”

In terms of resale value, the highest average sale price on StockX among recent releases is the 2021 “Chicago colorway of the Off-White x Air Jordan 2 low at $773, which represents a 164% price premium. Other notables include the Air Jordan 2 Melo ($344 average sale price) from 2018, the black/blue Off-White x Air Jordan 2 low ($338 average sale price) from 2021 and the A Ma Maniére collab ($282 average sale price) from 2022.

Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

Air Jordan 2 "H" Wings
Release Date: June 10
Retail Price: $210

