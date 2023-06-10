Which horse was the biggest long shot to win the Belmont Stakes?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will not crown a Triple Crown winner, but it will still bring plenty of excitement for the longest race of the Triple Crown. The nine-horse field will hit the posts at 7:05 p.m. ET and run 1 1⁄ 2 miles to glory.

Mage won the Kentucky Derby at 15/1 while National Treasure claimed victory at the Preakness with 4/1 odds. Mage will not be racing on Saturday. National Treasure will line up fourth with 5/1 odds. The favorite to win the race is Forte with 5/2 odds.

The underdogs for this race include Il Miracolo with 30/1 odds and Tapit Shoes with 20/1 odds. Red Route One has 15/1 odds and Hit Show is 10/1 to close out the longer shots of the race.

The biggest betting upset in Belmont Stakes came in 2002 when Sarava beat the field as a 70/1 longshot. War Emblem had claimed the first two jewels of the Triple Crown, winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness. He stumbled out of the gate but recovered to take a lead on the back stretch. However, Savara came on strong to take the lead and edged out Medaglia d’Oro for the win.

We won’t see as big an upset in 2023, even if Il Miracolo pulls it off. And without a Triple Crown on the line, it lowers the stakes further.