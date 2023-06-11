Who was the last tennis player to win the calendar slam of Grand Slam titles?

The professional tennis calendar runs year round, but four events in particular are the biggest of each year for tennis players. Those are the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. They feature the largest prize money and are the tournaments that help move careers from great to legendary.

Arguably the most impressive achievement in tennis is winning the calendar Grand Slam. That is winning all four titles in the same year. Five singles players have completed that task dating back to 1938. Don Budge did it in 1938, Maureen Connolly did it in 1953, Rod Laver in 1962 and 1969, Margaret Court in 1970, and Steffi Graf in 1988. The most recent calendar Grand Slams have gone to wheel chair professionals. Diede de Groot turned the trick in 2022 wheelchair women’s singles.

There are other versions of winning all four Grand Slams. There is the career Grand Slam, where a tennis player wins all four titles at different points in their career. Eight men and ten women have accomplished this feat.

There is also the non-calendar year Grand Slam, in which a player holds all four titles at the same time, albeit in overlapping years. Martina Navratilova did that across 1983-84, Steffi Graf in 1993-94, Serena Williams in 2002-03 and 2014-15, and Novak Djokovic in 2015-16.