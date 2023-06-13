Fragment Design x CLOT x Nike Dunk Low: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

CLOT is celebrating its 20th anniversary by teaming up with an old friend to drop a special edition of the Nike Dunk Low on Wednesday for a retail price of $150.

The Nike Dunk Low x CLOT x Fragment releases June 14th via SNKRS https://t.co/87vp4PKbVV pic.twitter.com/RFBqcHcSFy — SiteSupply (@TheSiteSupply) June 4, 2023

Yes, Clot and Fragment Design are teaming up once again. The pair previously collaborated on a Nike Air Force 1 back in 2019. That shoe featured a black silk upper which could be torn away to reveal red panels underneath. Wednesday’s Dunk Low also is reminiscent of the CLOT “1WORLD” collab on the Air Force 1 from back in 2018, which featured a similar white silk upper pattern.

SNKRS notes that the “1WORLD” AF1 served as the inspiration for the new CLOT x Fragment Dunk Low as it is Hiroshi Fujiwara’s favorite CLOT shoe. Hence, the upper of the Dunk Low collab features what Nike calls a “white silk-inspired upper patterned with CLOT’s iconic Silk Royale.” In addition to the “1WORLD” AF1, Nike says the new Dunk Low is also inspired by pandas — Panda-themed T-shirts and hoodies have also been dropped as a CLOT x Fragment collaboration tied to the Dunk Low release — which is seen in the black leather tongue, eye stay and lining. CLOT and FRGMT are seen in black on the back heel tab as well. All of this sits on a creamy translucent midsole and outsole for a look that should turn heads.

It should also be noted that the upper is once again tearaway and will reveal additional Fragment and CLOT branding and details underneath. The insoles will also feature CLOT 20th anniversary and Fragment Design branding and the shoe will also come with additional laces in Fragment’s frequently seen signature royal color. The collab will also come in a specially-themed box for those who are interested in the whole packaging as part of the story.

The aforementioned CLOT “1WORLD” Air Force 1s currently fetch a pretty penny on the secondary market, as they have an average sale price of $881 on StockX on 27 sales, which represents a 353% price premium. The Clot x Fragment Air Force 1 collab from 2019 currently has an average sale price on StockX of $343 on 212 sales, while the new Dunk Low collab dropping on Wednesday currently has an average sale price of $353 on 569 sales on StockX. Even the clothing mentioned above is going for above retail, with the white Panda T-shirt fetching an average sale price of $153 and the white/black hoodie fetching an average sale price of $232.

All that said, this should be a hyped collab and there will be plenty of people trying to go for this drop. Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

