Nike Air Max 1 ‘86 “Lost Sketch”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Nike digs deep into its archives to pull out an OG of an OG that is a case of “what if” – the Air Max 1 ‘86 “Lost Sketch,” dropping on Friday, June 16 for a retail price of $170.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 "Lost Sketch"

Earlier this spring I wrote about the return of the OG Air Max ‘86 Big Bubble when it returned for the first time since having to be pulled off shelves in 1986. Last year, I also wrote about the Air Max 1 and Air Max Day and their importance to Nike.

As I noted previously, the Air Max 1 was actually initially released in small quantities with a larger Air bubble with four columns rather than the three columns we’ve grown to know and love. Nike had to quickly pivot to the smaller bubble mid-production because the larger Air bubble was seeing an issue of cracking in colder temps. Nike released a video back in March to help remind people and provide some insight into this largely forgotten history for the Air Max 1.

Now Nike is once again looking back to Tinker Hatfield, the sneaker design GOAT, for inspiration for a new colorway of the ‘86 Big Bubble.

For the “Lost Sketch,” Nike says it is bringing “one of Tinker Hatfield’s early drawings to life for the first time.” This colorway stands out thanks to the Safari print mudguard, as well as the now standard aged-looking midsole. A key storytelling element is on that midsole in the form of a drawn “Air” logo near the back of the big bubble. The upper also features leather overlays and comes in shades of purple, light blue and smoke grey for what Nike calls “a colorway that’s a dream come true.”

Nike has released several colorways of the ‘86 Big Bubble since March. Currently, the Light Armory Blue colorway has the highest average sale price on StockX at $336. The Light Silver ($301 average sale price), Smokey Mauve ($298 average sale price) and Earth ($282 average sale price) colorways are also all seeing significant value on the secondary market.

This is a beautiful colorway of a classic sneaker in its most OG form, so this should sell out fairly quickly on SNKRS. Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

