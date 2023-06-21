Nike Attack: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Nike will be bringing back an old-school tennis shoe from the 1980s, and to support the release they’re bringing back a OG rebel and pairing him with a modern-day tastemaker. Of course, I’m talking about the Nike Attack, set to return beginning June 23 for a retail price of $120.

Of course, the Attack was once known as the Mac Attack and was the signature sneaker of long-time Nike athlete John McEnroe when it was released in 1984. McEnroe is a tennis legend well known for his outlandish and boisterous personality, as seen in his memorable “You can’t be serious” outburst at Wimbledon in 1981.

Nike plays up this connection through its campaign for the retro, bringing back McEnroe and pairing him with the new-school influencer Scott, who along with LeBron James has been seen in the 1980s tennis model in recent years. Scott has clearly moved the needle for Nike and it seems like the Swoosh is looking to give the Attack a bit of a rub by including Scott in its retro campaign.

As for the shoe, it returns in an OG colorway and features a mostly grey upper made of a variety of materials, including mesh and leather, along with numerous black panels as well as a black Swoosh paired with a white midsole and grey outsole. The tongue is grey with a checkered square featuring Nike branding and Nike branding is again seen on the upper heel tab. The same checkerboard pattern will be seen on the grey box for the shoes.

It should be noted that this isn’t the usual style Nike release I write about. This is going to be what is called a NBHD release, which means that is being released with “neighborhood” accounts rather than through the SNKRS app, at least to start. Nike has released some details about what retail partners will be receiving this product:

There have been rumors of a Travis take on the Attack coming later this year, so some may elect to hold off and wait for that release. However, at the very least, it will be interesting to see what effect, if any, the Travis co-sign has on this sneaker and its value. The Nike Attack is currently available on StockX, and has an average sale price of $215 on 435 sales, which represents 67% price premium. Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair at their local NBHD account!

Nike Attack Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Nike Attack QS SP June 23 $120

