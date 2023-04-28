Same Game Parlay Best Bets: Jared Carrabis’ MLB SGP Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for April 28

DraftKings Network baseball host Jared Carrabis gives his top Same Game Parlay (SGP) pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s MLB betting card.

EDITOR’S NOTE: These podcasts contains adult language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Top Same Game Parlay (SGP) Bet:

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves:

Over 8.5 Total Runs

Jeff McNeil 2+ Total Bases

Ronald Acuña Jr. 1+ Stolen Base

To place a Same Game Parlay (SGP):

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

The over is 5-0-1 the last six times the Braves and Mets have squared off, we’re riding the Acuña 40/40 chase, and Jeff McNeil is a lifetime .370 hitter against Max Fried. @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/5T6t5nVYfl — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 28, 2023

