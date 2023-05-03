 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Parlay Best Bets: Jared Carrabis’ MLB Parlay Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 3

Jared Carrabis gives his top Parlay pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s MLB betting card.

By DK Playbook

DraftKings Network baseball host Jared Carrabis gives his top Parlay pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s MLB betting card.

Watch more episodes of Baseball Is Dead and the Name Redacted Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

EDITOR’S NOTE: These podcasts contains adult language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Top Parlay Bet:

No Run First Inning (NRFI) — CHC @ WAS

Luis Arraez Over 1.5 Hits

Shohei Ohtani Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Parlay odds: +808

Learn all about parlays and how to place a parlay bet at the DraftKings Sportsbook Parlay page!

Place your Same Game Parlay (SGP) bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation