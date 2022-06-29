 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MMA: UFC 245-Holloway vs Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski celebrates after defeating Max Holloway during UFC 245 back in 2019.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Should bettors factor new MMA scoring system into UFC 276 handicapping?

VSiN’s experts weigh in on what you should know before you make your wager

By Bill_Adee
UFC 276 is headlined by not one, but two title fights. Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier, and the trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway in the co-main event Saturday in Las Vegas.

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, previewed the card on a special episode of its First Strike podcast.

VSiN host Dave Ross and First Strike producer Britton Hess take an early look at the odds for the UFC 276 fight card and discuss whether the new scoring system in MMA could favor a title contender this weekend.

Catch Friday’s regular First Strike podcast for a full one-hour preview of UFC 276 wherever you get your podcasts or on VSiN’s YouTube channel.

