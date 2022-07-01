Wimbledon Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for July 2

The weekend is here, and there will be no shortage of tennis as Wimbledon continues. After a relatively rocky start, most of the favorites are still alive as the tournament carries on. I’m highlighting three bets on DraftKings Sportsbook I see the most value in for Saturday’s slate.

Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Despite Tsitsipas boasting the No. 4 seed in this tournament, Kyrgios is actually the favorite entering this match, and deservedly so.

It’s worth noting that I picked Kyrgios to win this quarter in my last article, so that obviously plays a role here. The ultimate wild card in tennis has had Tsitsipas’ number over the years, owning a career 3-1 advantage in head-to-head matchups with the 23-year-old, including a 2022 win on grass in Germany.

Kyrgios has now won nine of his last 12 matches. Notoriously one of the streakiest players in the world, this is the time to bet on him.

Tsitsipas bowed out of the Australian and French Open in the third and fourth rounds this year, displaying an unfortunate tendency to fall apart on the biggest stage. While it has been five years since Kyrgios reached Round 4 in London, things are setting up nicely for the Australian to make a deep run.

Taylor Fritz vs. Alex Molcan

The Taylor Fritz experience continues.

The most exciting American prospect in recent memory has been extremely impressive in each of his matches at Wimbledon so far, and that trend should continue against Alex Molcan on Saturday.

Fritz has now won six straight matches on grass in relatively dominant fashion. Both of his victories in London were accomplished in straight sets, which means he’ll be well-rested for Saturday’s contest.

Molcan is a talented young player, currently checking in as the No. 51 player in the world. That being said, winning more than 16 games will be a tough task against the red-hot Fritz. Even if the match extends to four sets, there’s no guarantee Molcan hits that number.

Iga Swiatek vs. Alize Cornet

Iga actually dropped a set in her last match, which was a tough victory over Lesley Kerkhove.

As a result, DraftKings Sportsbook has tempered expectations for her next match after setting Kerkhove’s game total around 3.5.

There are two ways you can look at this match. The first is that Swiatek has lost a bit of her edge and could be heading towards an early exit. The second viewpoint is that Iga will be eager to dominate and make a statement.

I tend to lean towards the latter.

Swiatek dropped just one set in her French Open title run during a fourth-round match against Qinwen Zheng, and responded by rattling off three-straight dominant performances to claim the Roland Garros crown.

As long as Iga plays up to her standards, holding Cornet under eight total games won is certainly feasible.

