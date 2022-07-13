MLB Picks for July 13: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite DraftKings Sportsbook picks for Wednesday’s slate of MLB games.

Stanton hasn’t seen many left-handed pitchers over the last month and a half, and he also hasn’t put up big numbers against them of late. However, that’s largely been the result of bad luck. Since the start of June, Stanton has a 36.8% hard-contact rate against left-handers, yet he only has a .118 BABIP during that span. He’s due to bust out, and who better to help him than Mike Minor?

Right-handed hitters have a 35.7% hard contact rate against the Cincy lefty this season, which has led to their .433 wOBA against him. It also doesn’t help that he doesn’t generate many grounders from righties (29.8%).

Lastly, Stanton has crushed Minor throughout his career. He’s 7-for-23 with four home runs and a double. At least one extra-base hit is very much in play Wednesday.

Neither offense has been hitting right-handed pitching well, but this total is still surprising. Lucas Giolito has not been pitching well of late, having surrendered five-plus runs in three of his last five starts. Wednesday’s over has hit in four of those five outings and in 10 of Giolito’s 15 starts this season.

Aaron Civale is coming off a good start, which only leads me to believe he’s due for a rough day on Wednesday. More importantly, multiple key White Sox hitters have good numbers against him. Also, the over on Wednesday’s total has hit in eight of Civale’s 11 starts this season.

A lot points toward the Astros winning this one, even though they’re underdogs on the moneyline. The Angels aren’t hitting right-handed pitching well, and Mike Trout could miss Wednesday’s game. But, L.A. is somehow 6-3 when Trout doesn’t play.

There’s another odd trend that’s been going on with Houston that points toward the Angels bouncing back with a win on Wednesday. The Astros are 8-8 in Christian Javier starts, which is a crime in and of itself. All of those losses have come in bunches, too — three in a row in April, back-to-back in May and back-to-back again in June. With Javier’s latest start being his first loss of the month, Yordan Alvarez out for Houston and Shohei Ohtani taking the mound for the Angels, L.A. is in a spot to knock off their division leaders.

