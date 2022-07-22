2022 College Football Division Parlay Best Bet: Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes — NCAA CFB Futures Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The college football season is just a couple of months away, and with the basketball season in the rearview, it’s time to dive into some plays in the future market. I recently worked to get odds posted for division winners in college football, and not only did our awesome team get those odds posted, they also pleasantly surprised me. College football divisions can be parlayed on DraftKings Sportsbook! With that in mind, I’m looking to eat some chalk on three powerhouse teams just to make an appearance in the conference title games.

3-unit play

I don’t have a ton of analysis to add to this one, as the play is pretty straight forward. These are massive favorites to win their divisions and play in their conference title games, not to mention three teams we expect to see in the College Football Playoff. There’s a realistic chance all three of these teams could be undefeated in regular season play, and it’s tough to imagine all of them don’t wind up with records of at least 11-1.

Not only will each of these teams be favored in every regular season game, but there’s a chance all of them are double-digit favorites (we’ll see what that Ohio State/Michigan spread looks like when we get there). All three of these teams have win totals set at 10.5 on DKSB, with the cheapest price on any of the overs a -230 on UGA.

This bet is more a tip of the cap to DKSB for allowing this market to be parlayed rather than having to give analysis on the play. I think any college football bettor would agree these three teams are near a sure thing to advance to their conference title games, but DKSB is just giving us the opportunity to parlay these outcomes at an extremely reasonable price (-125). Given the odds, there’s a suggested 55-56% probability of this outcome hitting. I feel those numbers are way too low. It would take a catastrophe for any of these three programs to not do enough to win their division this season.

Place your College Football bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.