PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Patrick Cantlay Headlines Rocket Mortgage Classic Field

The PGA TOUR heads to Detroit this week for the fourth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Detroit Golf Club is a shorter par-72, measuring 7,370 yards and is one of the easiest courses on the circuit. The winning scores each of the past three years have been 18, 23 and 25-under-par respectively. Scoring will be the name of the game this week.

We surprisingly have a semi-decent field this week in the second-to-last event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin. Patrick Cantlay is far and away the best player in the field and will take the top spot in the power rankings this week. He ranks No. 1 in Total Strokes Gained over his past 48 rounds, and if he brings his A-game this week, he will be tough to beat.

Tony Finau will also be teeing it up in Detroit, one week after his impressive victory at the 3M Open. He’s playing some of the best golf of his career this season and has some familiarity with this course as well, finishing T53 back in 2020. Finau sits third in this field in Total Strokes Gained over his past 48 rounds behind Will Zalatoris and Cantlay and will check in at No. 2 in the rankings.

I don’t love targeting Willy Z in birdie-fests like this, as his putter usually prevents him from truly contending. However, there is always this chance he’s just so dialed in with his irons that he shreds this place. He will be in the top-five in the rankings.

Some guys in the middle of the pack in terms of betting odds and daily fantasy pricing who stand out are Maverick McNealy and Cameron Tringale. Tringale missed the cut last week at the 3M Open because he forgot how to putt, losing over five strokes on greens in his two rounds. The rest of his tee-to-green game looked pretty good, however, and he’s shown an affinity for Detroit Golf Club, finishing T14, T30 and T5 respectively the last three years at this event. McNealy also boasts some strong course history here and has been in good form of late. Both players will be inside the top-10.

Some long shots who caught my eye this week include Taylor Pendrith and Jhonattan Vegas. Pendrith took four months off after THE PLAYERS to nurse a rib injury, but has since returned with a vengeance, finishing T13 at the Barbasol and T11 at the Barracuda. He is a bomber and should have no problem tearing up this course. Vegas is similarly long off-the-tee and normally does well at easy tracks. Both will be inside the top-25 this week and present value on DraftKings Sportsbook at +6000 and +8000 respectively.

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Patrick Cantlay +800 2 Tony Finau +1400 3 Max Homa +1400 4 Cameron Young +1800 5 Will Zalatoris +1200 6 Cameron Davis +3500 7 Maverick McNealy +2500 8 Cameron Tringale +4000 9 Keegan Bradley +3500 10 Kevin Kisner +3500 11 Davis Riley +4000 12 Mark Hubbard +5500 13 Denny McCarthy +3500 14 Taylor Pendrith +6000 15 Joohyung Kim +5500 16 Chris Kirk +4000 17 Adam Scott +2800 18 Jhonnatan Vegas +8000 19 Adam Hadwin +4000 20 Sahith Theegala +4000 21 Russell Henley +5500 22 Webb Simpson +5000 23 Troy Merritt +6000 24 Chris Gotterup +10000 25 Michael Gligic +13000

