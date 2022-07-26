Rocket Mortgage Classic Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Similar to last week, there is a wide range of outcomes at The Rocket Mortgage Classic this week. Tony Finau won a tournament at the shortest odds pre-tournament at an event that has averaged +15000 from their previous three winners. This week could be the same.

The top of the board is much stronger with Patrick Cantlay (+800), Will Zalatoris (+1200) and Max Homa (+1400). With Detroit Golf Club just in its fourth season hosting a PGA TOUR event, we’ve seen last year’s winner, Cameron Davis, cash at +15000 and 2020 champion Bryson DeChambeau win at +700. They both pale compared to Nate Lashley, who was an alternate and won at +25000 in 2019.

The weather forecast on Thursday looks to be a touch windy in the early rounds, with most of it clearing over the weekend. It may be prudent to hold some units this week for live betting. Davis was two back after Friday’s round, and DeChambeau was three back heading into Sunday. Like last week, a lead isn’t safe when it’s a birdie-fest.

If you’re choosing to diversify the betting card this week with non-bombers, then Hubbard should be one of your first considerations, especially at a birdie-fest. Over the previous 24 rounds, he’s sixth in opportunities gained, 27th in birdies or better and second in bogey avoidance. The WD last week wasn’t injury-related, so we shouldn’t be worried about it at Detroit Golf Club this week.

Another long-hitter who could shine this week is Clark, who’s ninth in driving distance and 47th in good drives gained. Those are the numbers you want to see from a golfer who’s putting below his season’s average right now. If you liked him last week, there’s no reason to be off him here; this course fits his game much better than TPC Twin Cities

Pendrith has put together an impressive run of golf lately, with a couple of 13th-place finishes at THE PLAYERS and Barbasol, which was his first tournament back after a fourth-month hiatus recovering from an injury. Pendrith has only lost strokes in one tournament since the Sony Open in January. He averages 317 yards off the tee and fits the profile of golfers who can perform well this week.

