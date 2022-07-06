PGA TOUR Golf Power Rankings: Justin Thomas Tops Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay Cools Off

Most of us are focused on next week’s final major, the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. We’re not wrong to be giddy in anticipation, especially if it’s close to what we’ve seen at The Old Course in years past and how the Major season has gone so far. But, there’s an event on the docket this week with historical implications. This week is the first time the Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour.

With 14 of the top-15 ranked golfers in the world playing this week, It’s hard not to place Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in the top spots. Thomas gets top honors in the rankings with how well he does before a major. Outside of his top-20, his last seven pre-major events are no worse than ninth. Thomas taking top honors isn’t to say Rahm isn’t a close second, because he is with how he sets up this week. Since 2019, no golfer has been better than him on a ‘links-style’ course, gaining 2.19 per round.

Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland are getting downgrades this week. Both are moving down in the rankings relative to their odds. Cantlay seems disengaged, and Hovland’s short game is a blemish on what is otherwise a perfect game suited for links golf.

Aaron Rai is one of my favorite plays this week and is in the top 10. His last four starts here read T9-MC-1-T35, and he ranks 10th in tee to green over his previous eight rounds on the PGA TOUR. His familiarity with The Renaissance Club could get him off to a fast start, and it could be off to the races with Rai.

Also, Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Robert MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler are making it in the top 25 with their experience and success in Europe. Jordan Smith and Haotong Li have been constant mentions this week, and Fowler has an affinity with this tournament, winning in 2015 (different course).

PGA TOUR Power Rankings RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS RANK GOLFER PRE-TOURNAMENT ODDS 1 Justin Thomas +1400 2 Jon Rahm +1200 3 Scottie Scheffler +1200 4 Cameron Smith +2500 5 Matt Fitzpatrick +1800 6 Collin Morikawa +2800 7 Xander Schauffele +1800 8 Hideki Matsuyama +3000 9 Jordan Spieth +3000 10 Aaron Rai +6000 11 Joaquin Niemann +4000 12 Tommy Fleetwood +4500 13 Patrick Cantlay +2200 14 Sam Burns +2800 15 Ryan Fox +4500 16 Viktor Hovland +3000 17 Justin Rose +7000 18 Robert MacIntyre +7000 19 Sungjae Im +4500 20 Tyrrell Hatton +4500 21 Min Woo Lee +8000 22 Lucas Herbert +5000 23 Jordan Smith +10000 24 Haotong Li +10000 25 Rickie Fowler +13000

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.