Wimbledon Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Men’s and Women’s Finals

It’s time to crown two champions. After defeating Cam Norrie in the semifinals, Novak Djokovic hopes to win his fourth straight Wimbledon title against Nick Kyrgios. On the women’s side, both Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will look to win their first Grand Slam title. In today’s article, I’ll highlight a few bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook for both the men’s and women’s finals.

Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina

I think Rybakina can pull off the upset, as I’ve actually been more impressed with her play throughout this tournament compared to Jabeur. There’s definitely value in taking her straight-up to win at +135 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

With this pick, I’m opting for a little insurance instead. Rybakina and Jabeur have played two full matches (Rybakina retired in their third head-to-head duel), splitting them with Elena covering this 3.5 game spread in both contests.

I’m also expecting a pretty harsh adjustment period in this final for Jabeur. She’s coming off a weird semifinal matchup against Tatjana Maria, who sliced almost everything and kept play at a meticulous pace.

Rybakina has a completely different game, highlighted by high-octane groundstrokes and overwhelming power. If Jabeur lacks focus and picks up an excess of unforced errors again, Rybakina will make her pay for it.

Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic is rightfully favored heading into this match. After all, he’s the reigning back-to-back-to-back Wimbledon champion for a reason.

That being said, there’s a lot to like about Kyrgios in this one.

The 27-year-old Australian quietly boasts a 2-0 career record against Djokovic. He’s also coming off three full days of rest after Rafael Nadal withdrew with a torn abdomen, and grass is his favorite surface.

I’m comfortable giving Kyrgios a five-game cushion entering this match, assuming he’ll win at least one set.

Another bet I like for this contest is Over 37.5 Total Games. Djokovic has dropped at least one set in four of his six matches during this tournament, and while I do expect him to win, I’d be pretty surprised if it happens in straight sets.

The bottom line is that anything can happen in a Wimbledon final. Djokovic has plenty of experience on the biggest stage in tennis, but Kyrgios will be well-rested and has proven to be a worthy competitor against Novak. This should be a tight, entertaining match.

