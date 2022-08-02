Wyndham Championship Picks: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

We need to back golfers who can score this week. Like last week, the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC should be another birdie fest. Four of the previous five champions have won with scores around 21- to 22-under par.

Looking at past winners, the average winning odds of the last five winners is +15900, with Jim Herman being the longest in 2020 at +60000 and Henrik Stenson having the shortest odds in 2017 at +1400.

The course sets up for all types of golf based on the winning scores and odds. Historically, the Wyndham Championship has provided bettors who are more risk-on to hit longshots, especially when this tournament has given way to first-time winners on the PGA TOUR. Still, based on golfers who’ve won this season, a good mix of guys from the top and longshots is the way to go this week.

For a full course preview, key statistics breakdown and additional players to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook, refer to the DraftKings Preview on DraftKings Playbook. Here are the bets we should be considering this week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

This season, winners have come from the top of the board, and while Will Zalatoris (+1200) should catch the eye of many with how he played last Sunday and throughout the season, Im is where we should start. Over the previous 12 rounds, Im ranks 16th in fairways gained, 17th in putting and 16th in three-putt avoidance. A 21st at the RBC Heritage, 15th at the Charles Schwab and runner-up in Minnesota a couple of weeks ago should offer good evidence his game is fit for Sedgefield CC. He’s also done quite well here with finishes of 24, 9 and 6 in his three starts. Corey Conners (+2500) also fits the bill in his first tournament since The Open Championship. Bermuda greens are Conners’ preferred surface, and he ranks 14th in fairways gained and first in approach over the previous 12 rounds. Finishes of 12th at RBC Heritage, 11th at The Sony Open and a 22nd at the RSM Classic this season should pair nicely with his 22nd here in 2019.

If we’re going to need putting at Sedgefield CC, look no further than McCarthy, who ranks first over the last 24 rounds. Get him on bermuda and he’s still solid, ranking 13th overall and eighth in three-putt avoidance over the same timeframe. He’s in the top third in the field in driving accuracy over the last two dozen rounds and has shown flashes with the irons, gaining 5.1 strokes at the John Deere Classic and 2.1 at the Memorial earlier this summer. A 15th last season and ninth the previous year show he can contend on a course well-suited for his game.

Svensson was ninth heading into the final round in Detroit but couldn’t get the putter going on Sunday. This number feels more in line with what it should be compared to previous weeks, or maybe a touch longer with five top-25 finishes in his last six starts. He also ranked second in approach at Detroit Golf Club last week and was T4 with his irons here in 2019, gaining 5.6 strokes. He’s also been accurate off the tee, ranking inside the top 35 over the last 24 rounds. He’s also been a prolific scorer over the same timeframe, ranking 20th in opportunities gained, sixth in putting and first in birdies or better.

