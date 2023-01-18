Everything to know about who is playing in Super Bowl 57
Super Bowl 57 comes to us live from Glendale, Arizona on February 12. We'll be providing you with everything to know about the two participants as they compete for the Lombardi Trophy.
What I need to know to watch Super Bowl 57
The Super Bowl is the most watched TV program of the year. It rotates between stations and online viewing locations, so we're here to help you prepare for watching and listening to the game and everything around it on Super Bowl Sunday.
Betting on the Big Game
The Super Bowl is the most bet-on event in America each year. We've got all the odds you need, the most popular prop bets, and even a few obscure bets as you enjoy the big game.
Fantasy Sports and the Super Bowl
The traditional fantasy football season is over, but Super Bowl Sunday brings a big day for daily fantasy football and other games to enjoy. We'll help you with DFS strategy, Super Bowl squares decisions, and prop bet pools to play along with before, during, and after the game.
What to do if you don't care about the Super Bowl
If you don't care about the Super Bowl, you're not alone. Plenty of people watch as part of a social gathering, or just don't watch at all. We'll have plenty to keep y'all entertained even if you're not here for the game itself.
How to enjoy Super Bowl week in Glendale
Super Bowl week is always a wild one in the host city. This year it is especially so in the Phoenix metropolitan area. We run through how to enjoy the game if you're going down, but also how to get there and what to do while you're in the greater Phoenix area.