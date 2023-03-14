Pete Carroll looks like ... a golden retriever named Daisy? Yes, it’s March Sadness!

On Monday, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz revealed the March Sadness bracket for this year’s tournament.

March Sadness is an annual tradition on the show, a comedic spin on March Madness brackets. Dan and the crew generate a crowd-sourced bracket of people in sports and who they look like based off of their appearance (#lookslike).

Like in years past, all throughout the tournament the crew will be pitting “#lookslikes” against one another for a battle to the end. And for the first time ever, DraftKings offered a $1,000 prize Free-To-Play pool, which locked on Selection Sunday.

In the segment above from Monday’s show, the crew broke down the Midwest region, with notable #lookslikes including Travis Kelce representing No. 1 seed Houston (“Travis Kelce looks like the one white guy at an HBCU), Pete Carroll representing No. 4 Indiana (Pete Carroll looks like a golden retriever named Daisy) and Tyler Herro representing No. 5 Miami (Tyler Herro looks like he claims Machine Gun Kelly has done more for hip hop than Dr. Dre).

As noted by Mike Ryan, more March Sadness matchups will be revealed throughout the week. People definitely took note of the voice of March Sadness, Juju, although some also had questions ...

Not convinced it was actually juju. I think it may have been Mike with some editing. Regardless a fantastic moment pic.twitter.com/MbXfDfeGve — Spencer (@spencerdirks) March 13, 2023

TUESDAY’S SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: And You Know It

Curtis “Pants” Bell who lost in a race to Tyreek Hill this weekend joined the show. Greg Cote and the guys discuss NFL free agency and what the Heat should do with Jimmy Butler.

The Big Suey: Dickie V!

Ron Magill joins the show to answer our animal questions. Dickie V makes his first radio appearance since his battle with cancer. Enter to win a night at Dickie V’s house v.org/supersixteen.

