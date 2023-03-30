What are the most wearable sports jerseys?

Amin, despite all the interruptions, was looking to give some fashion advice in revealing his top 5 jerseys you can wear on Thursday’s Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

Ranking No. 5 was basketball jerseys. Downsides: You have to be in shape, you have to potentially have some cool tats. Most people wear it with a T-shirt underneath, which isn’t great and there’s nothing worse than the Wall Street bro look of wearing a jersey with a button down underneath. It’s just a hard jersey to wear. It should be noted that when asked if Dan had ever pulled that last one, he pretended he hadn't been listening.

The football jersey came in at No. 4. It can be worn easily enough to games, Amin argues, but going out and about it becomes cumbersome. Also, part of the big gap between the bottom two and top three is that with basketball and football jerseys you have to get one with someone’s name on the back which can create some awkward situations — like Amin buying a Plaxico Burress jersey just weeks before the infamous incident where he accidentally shot himself (which Jessica knows the story of, thank you very much).

The hockey jersey was No. 3 and Amin actually thinks the hockey jersey is very wearable, especially if you live someplace where it’s cold. He agrees with Jessica that the hoodie under the hockey jersey is a great move, but it has to be a thinner hockey jersey — you don’t want to get overheated when you’re pushing a cart and picking out just the right cantaloupe. Notably, he hockey jersey is the first on the list that does not require a name and number on the back. Also, shout out to the Charlotte Hornets’ merchandise department from the 1990s because they were on point.

No. 2 was the baseball jersey, which Amin says is a great look when it’s a well-fitting baseball jersey, especially if you have a chain on. Tony does note, however, that you have to have a good chest if you’re going to do that.

However, the No. 1. in a runaway, is the soccer jersey. No name, no number, no problem. Amin says you don’t even need to know what team it is! It’s all about the colors and the sponsors.

Meanwhile, Domonique Foxworth was in studio today, as seen in the above segment, and his self-confidence was on full display. He wasn’t taking any guff from anyone, including Dan. And that’s the bottom line ...

Welcome to the @Foxworth24 show. Everyone get the hell out of the way



Check out the breakdown of Thursday’s show below.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Domonique Foxworth

Domonique Foxworth is in-studio with the crew for today’s Local Hour! Domonique discusses the history of the dap from Vietnam to Aspen, Dan becoming corporate, Chris Cote’s growth into a serious person, the lack of checking David Samson on his facts, and a whole lot more.

The Big Suey: Meadowlarkers 73 “Ringzzz Culture Pt. 3”

“We’re talking about work...” The Ringzzz Culture conversation continues on Meadowlarkers 73 as Matt Sullivan joins Amin Elhassan, Kate Fagan, and Howard Bryant to discuss his recent piece for Global Sport Matters on Maya Moore and the work-life balance of professional athletes. The crew dives into how being an athlete is your first career, the entanglement of athletes and identity from a young age, being driven by others’ monetary pursuits, the attitude of the fan, and more.

Hour 1: Something Personal

The Domonique Foxworth show continues as we discuss the best and worst sports jerseys to wear. Then, David Samson and Adnan Virk join the show to argue about movies and things get...personal.

Hour 2: Light The Beam!

Mike Schur is here to give us his Sacramento Kings-themed Stat of the Day! Then, it’s the Sans Le Batard Show as Amin tells us a story about the Miami rain and Tony has our Thursday Thunder. Plus, our segment from today with David Samson has caused some internal strife as Dan asks the Shipping Container how he should handle it.

Postgame Show: The Big Dog Needs Me

We recap Chris Cote’s week in the EP chair and discuss how state taxes influence the NBA.

