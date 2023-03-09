Get in on “March Sadness” with the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and DraftKings!

It’s March and the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz is getting in on the madness as only they can!

March Sadness is an annual tradition on the show, a comedic spin on March Madness brackets. Dan and the crew generate a crowd-sourced bracket of people in sports and who they look like based off of their appearance (#lookslike).

Mike Schur #lookslike the assistant city manager of a small town in Indiana who eats lunch at his desk and never takes breaks because one day “all this will be mine.” @LeBatardShow pic.twitter.com/csKKSZDACt — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) March 1, 2023

Like in years past, all throughout the tournament the crew will be pitting "#lookslikes" against one another for a battle to the end. And for the first time ever, DraftKings has a $1,000 prize Free-To-Play pool so you can play along at home! There is also the possibility to win show art signed by the whole crew.

The pool locks on Selection Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. EST, but you can check back here all March Madness for updates and segments from the show on all things March Sadness.

