What’s up with Dan Orlovsky’s eating habits?

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky joined the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Monday and ... let’s just say Dan has some weird eating habits.

Dan and the crew didn’t talk NFL Draft with the UConn legend since he and the NFL Live crew won’t be part of the broadcast, but Dan notes that one of things he thinks is best about Orlovsky is that he’s a good sport and has a willingness, and perhaps even a slight fetish, about showing people his weirdness with confidence. So what would the former NFL quarterback’s NFL Live colleagues say is among the strangest things he’s revealed about himself that they mock him for? His food thoughts.

"I routinely eat just plain grilled chicken...I'll just cube that up and eat it...an occasional dip in the ketchup...I don't like jalapeños. Sour cream is gross..."



We shame @danorlovsky7 for his controversial food takes on the program today....



Orlovsky revealed that the simplicity of his palate, noting that if you just give him chicken he is fine. No, literally, Orlovsky said he routinely eats PLAIN grilled chicken. And breasts, mind you, not thighs. Occasionally, the ESPN analyst will get CRAZY and dip the chicken in some ketchup, but that’s it. Orlovsky also has relatively plain tastes when it comes to nachos. Orlovsky revealed his preferred nacho recipe and it is as follows:

Tortilla chips

Cheese

Chicken

End recipe.

Orlovsky said he doesn’t like salsa, he doesn’t like spice, he doesn’t like jalapenos and he says sour cream is gross and refried beans make no sense.

Perhaps even weirder, Orlovsky said that when he’s around the NFL Live crew he’ll taste different foods and actually like them, but he never implements those foods into his life. Luckily for Orlovsky, he said his wife is the female version of him when it comes to eating habits. Orlovsky did admit that he finds it fascinating when people lose their minds over his eating habits — which, in fact, the Le Batard crew did several times.

When asked about a teammate who shocked him with how much they could eat, Orlovsky delivered this name: MEGATRON. Yes, that’s right Calvin Johnson. He took note that he ate as healthy as possible, while Megatron ate whatever he wanted whenever he wanted and still look like he was cut out of stone. As Stugotz said, classic Megatron.

Meanwhile, the DLB crew is in their new digs and Stugotz was already in rare form ...

First day in the new studio. @Stugotz790 crushing it. Collision course.



SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Yearning For Illuminating Thoughts

The Heat pulled off the upset of the Bucks in Game 1 of their series, and Tony needs to capitulate. The series has finally started thanks to Jimmy Butler’s epic performance, and Amin and the crew discuss the injuries to Tyler Herro and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Then, Bonifacio bonafides, Dan struggles with technology, and Mike Ryan knows how the kids talk about music. Plus, the show has some takes on Coachella, Latin music surging, and the potential of metal having a moment.

The Big Suey: Mike Schur Lights The Damn Beam

Dan Orlovsky joins the show to tell us about his weird food takes and NOT the NFL Draft. Jessica shares details about her trip to the west coast of Florida including seeing a cigarette machine before Amin tells us of his previous life selling bootleg CDs. Then, an exuberant Mike Schur is here for his Stat of the Day after his Sacramento Kings took down the Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff battle.

Hour 1: Brought To You By The Stanley Cup

Billy is very worried for the NHL and it’s branding for the Stanley Cup after a new Stanley Cup has taken over the dialogue. Then, Stugotz needs to take off his shirt, the toilet flushes are too strong in the new studio, and Jalen Hurts signs a huge extension. Plus, Stugotz’s Weekend Observations include a couple of missteps regarding his favorite team.

Hour 2: Dare I Say, I Don’t Know, We’ll See

Too Many Men’s Sara Civian joins us to share her hottest takes as she previews the NHL postseason. Then, Jack Nicholson emerges, Russell Okung has lost a ton of weight, and Amin shares some analysis on the Western Conference. Plus, Jess is concerned about the way she’s dressed to some recent sporting events. Is the best style one where it looks like you’re not trying?

Postgame Show: Stealing Signs

Dahlia Lithwick of Slate joins us to discuss Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his corruption.

