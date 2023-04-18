Is Draymond Green the most polarizing athlete in sports?

Draymond Green became the story of the Warriors’ Game 2 loss to the Kings after he stomped Domantas Sabonis and the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had some thoughts.

Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis get twisted up.



Green was issued a flagrant 2 (ejected) and Sabonis was issued a technical.



@BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/km7Oqy7cSI — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 18, 2023

Dan noted that Draymond basically went full wrestling heel in how much he enjoyed baiting the crowd for a reaction after being ejected. Dan notes that Draymond enjoys, and in some ways perhaps, needs conflict. Dan enjoyed the theater of it, but notes that Stugotz is tired of it.

Stugotz notes that it’s the same move from Draymond every time — getting his team fired up after falling behind in a series. Dan pushes back that Draymond’s teammates would say that Green is the soul of that team, even if they may on some level be tired of him. Dan admits that sometimes winning makes people tired of each other, at least when it comes to basketball and Draymond burns so bright that everyone may eventually get annoyed with him. Dan also notes that he’s never seen another player willing to throw away PLAYOFF games with his emotions and it’s one of the things that make him one of the most polarizing athletes in all of sports.

Amin harkens back to a Mike Tyson quote — it’s like fire, if you can control it, it can cook for you, heat your home. If you can’t control it, it will burn everything around you and destroy you. Amin notes that’s what happened in Game 2 as the Warriors had a chance to win the game, but once he stomped Sabonis that chance was gone. Similarly, in 2016 the Warriors had the chance to win another title and he burned it down. In many ways, Amin says, that’s the cost of doing business with Draymond. He’s going to be responsible for a lot of success, but about 5 percent of the time he’s going to wreck everything. Amin says the Warriors will say all the right things, but the reality is that they had a chance to win and he deep-sixed it for the dumbest of reasons.

Dan asks for a comp for Draymond, since he can’t think of someone likely bound for the Hall of Fame who occasionally also loses control at the worst possible time. Mike throws out Nick Kyrgios, but while Dan agrees to a point he also says Kyrgios is not as good as Draymond. While Mike argues that Kyrgios is top 5 at what he does while Draymond is perhaps top 5 defensively but not overall. Dan retorts that an individual sport is also different in that you’re only hurting yourself, you don’t have to walk into a locker room where you just cost a bunch of people who are trying to win a road playoff game.

Amin says he doesn’t have a problem with Draymond getting into it with the crowd, he has a problem with him almost glossing over him costing the team the game. There’s no remorse in costing the Warriors the game. Mike points out that the Warriors are no longer the team they used to be and cannot survive just giving games away.

Amin says the difference between Draymond and Dennis Rodman is that Rodman would incite this type of reaction in his opponent, pushing them to the brink and not falling prey to it himself.

Meanwhile, this also happened in the new studio yesterday ...

WILD in-studio appearance today from @RonMagill that forced @Stugotz790 to flee from the studio fearing for his life. A camera may have also been broken...



https://t.co/dEKcEorhxg pic.twitter.com/4JnSy3sleU — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 18, 2023

Check out the breakdown of Tuesday’s show below.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Ding Dong! Who’s There? It’s Jorge Soler!

We’ve got a jam-packed studio on a Greg Cote Tuesday. The crew dives into the Erik Spoelstra-Bobby Portis tiff and whether or not Portis shoved Spo. Is Portis at fault or is this an example of The Last Chance Doctrine? The Panthers lost to the Bruins in Game 1, but Roy and Mike are here to dissect their chances in the series. Also, there’s somethin’ about those Marlins and El Cubano Gigante, Dan calls out tow truck drivers, and Greg is feeling a little shambolic today.

The Big Suey: Live Animals With Ron Magill

Ron Magill is here at our new studios, and he’s brought a friend with him. After answering our animal questions for the day, Ron unveils our guest to Stugotz’s chagrin. Then, Amin breaks down some Kings-Warriors before we discuss a fan who needed more cowbell. Plus, Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass is in trouble on Twitter for making a public complaint to an airline.

Hour 1: Water Talk!

Is Draymond Green the most controversial player in sports in the “non-criminal division?” Dan and Amin break down Draymond’s love of confrontation and if there are any comparisons to who he is as a player. Then, a full video breakdown of Russell Westbrook’s own confrontation and a game-fixing scandal in China that may or may not have included Eric Bledsoe and Michael Beasley. Plus, we’ve removed all the branding from our water bottles to avoid free advertising...so it’s time for us to shoutout a bunch of brands of water.

Hour 2: Doesn’t Have The Chops

Mike Schur is here for his Stat of the Day, and he wants to do nothing but talk Sacramento Kings basketball. Jim Nantz is tired of Tony Romo criticism, and Martin Scorsese won’t stop making extremely long films. Then, Carl Douglas joins the show to discuss Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old African American teenager, who was shot after ringing the doorbell to the wrong house in Kansas City. He discusses the proliferation of guns in America and the country’s fear of black skin.

Postgame Show: Clangin’ And Bangin’

The Shipping Container is about to workout for the first time at the gym in the new studio.

