Did Draymond Green deserve a suspension?

NBA LINEUP ALERT: Warriors PF/C Draymond Green has been suspended for Thursday's game vs. the Kings, per @espn_macmahon. pic.twitter.com/94jXNWHyEr — DK Nation (@dklive) April 19, 2023

Dan begins the discussion by pointing out the irony of the fact that the man handing down this punishment is Joe Dumars — one of the Bad Boy Pistons and teammate to Dennis Rodman and Bill Laimbeer. He also notes that most people, devoid of emotional attachment, may think it unusual for Draymond to get suspended when it was Domantas Sabonis who got everything started by grabbing Draymond’s ankle. However, he also thinks that what got him suspended, in addition to his past indiscretions, was his full pro wrestling heel turn and behavior toward the crowd after he was ejected.

Amin again goes back to what he said on Tuesday — after what happened in 2016 and how it potentially cost the Warriors another title, Green would have at least thought twice. Amin says he doesn’t care that Sabonis grabbed Draymond’s ankle, the histrionics surrounding Green’s stomp and jump, followed by his cussing at the crowd and lack of remorse in the postgame press conference led to the inevitability of a suspension. Amin doesn’t think anyone could have been surprised by that.

Pablo Torre, in his return to the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, also points out that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in the building for all of this. Pablo said it was surprising to him that the league is basically rewarding Sabonis for his gamesmanship. He also says that Green’s behavior — given Silver’s reputation for being “soft” on players — was basically daring the league to take action. Dan agrees and says he might as well have been yelling the things he was saying right in Adam Silver’s face.

Stugotz is curious as to why Draymond’s past bad behavior is a factor in this suspension, but Mike points out that Adam Silver spoke to Draymond after the Jordan Poole incident prior to the season and Draymond escaped that incident with no real punishment. Pablo also points out that it’s more of an HR issue than “criminal justice.” Stugotz remains irked, however, that people are ignoring the fact that Draymond did not start this incident. Mike pushes back a bit that Sabonis was just being an agitator, in the same way that Draymond Green and others have and would be. Is it dirty pool? Yes. Is it something worthy of that kind of stomp? Absolutely not. Mike says.

Amin and Pablo then pick up on that thread as well ...

Pablo takes it even further, noting that the Kings saying Sabonis may not be able to play in Game 3 was yet more gamesmanship and helped propel the case for a Draymond suspension. Dan, of course, thinks it's funny Sabonis is questionable to play when he was seen giving chest bumps to teammates.

Meanwhile, as noted above Pablo Torre is BACK!!!! At least, he was back after maybe a wrong turn along the way ...

Local Hour: Where In The World Is Pablo Torre?

There are a pair of must-win games for the Heat and Panthers tonight! The crew acknowledges the games but has more important stuff to get to: how to pronounce the Kaseya Center, the post-sugar daddy era of John Ruiz, Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s incredible HR trot, Dalvin Cook and the Dolphins, and the location of Meadowlark’s own Pablo Torre.

The Big Suey: PABLO HAS ARRIVED!

After a quick pit stop at our old stomping grounds, Pablo Torre has finally joined us live in-studio! David Grann, author of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and his newest book ‘The Wager,’ joins us to discuss his relationship with Martin Scorsese and share his Top 5 Shipwreck Facts. Plus, Mike Schur is here to discuss the looming Writers’ Strike, share his Stat of the Day, and explain why he’s STILL afraid of playing the Miami Heat. Also, is Draymond Green’s suspension more about stomping on Domantas Sabonis or his previous behavior?

Hour 1: Inbox Zero

Jessica has a MAJOR problem with spam emails, and the entire Shipping Container is concerned about Apple’s next step in the quest for world domination. Pablo wants to share his Top 5 Clevelander Memories, but first and foremost, he needs Stugotz to get him weed. Plus, a question about applying lotion in front of other people, Charles Barkley’s lament, video of Andrew Brunette name-dropping the Florida Panthers while being arrested for a golf cart DUI, and thoughts on Fox News settling their Dominion lawsuit for hundreds of millions of dollars.

