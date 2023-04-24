Has Phil Jackson shown his true colors with controversial comments?

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had to talk about Phil Jackson’s unfortunate comments that drew attention over the weekend.

Phil Jackson says he hasn’t watched the NBA since the Bubble:



“They even had slogans on the floor and the baseline. It was trying… to bring a certain audience to the game, and they didn't know it was turning other people off. People want to see sports as non-political.” pic.twitter.com/njYUCnL45p — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 22, 2023

Dan starts by noting his disappointment in Phil revealing who he truly is. Dan was especially disappointed by Jackson benefited so much from black players like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant — and we all saw how he did when left to his own devices with the Knicks — and now he’s gone from the intellectual guy who handed out books in the locker room to the old guy who stopped watching the sport because of slogans on the court bothered him so much. To quote Dan, come on man.

Pablo notes that Phil does give away the game because although there is some nugget of a valid argument that some audience was lost — right or wrong — because of the way the Bubble unfolded ... but he steps in it by noting that it’s about him specifically. Pablo says there is a confounding variable when it comes the NBA, ratings and the Bubble. It was a fascinating experiment with a variable that helps explain why audience went away and we don’t make nearly a big enough deal about it — there were no fans in attendance. People are misusing the causality, Pablo says, when discussing why audience left during the Bubble — they took fans out of the building and everyone hated it, but people point out the slogans.

Mike notes that Jackson did make valid, irrefutable points, but by lumping himself into it he showed his true colors. Mike also points out that the most recent data point he had before this for Phil was the last time he stepped in it — the “posse” scandal with LeBron.

Dan thinks Jackson doesn’t know his blind spots. Dan says he doesn’t tend to go right out and call people racist, but these are the kinds of things that have at least an undercurrent of racism.

David Samson points out that Jackson, it should be noted, is very liberal and was actively political while playing for the Knicks in the 1970s. Pablo is quick to point out that just because you are liberal does not necessarily mean you are not racist. Samson takes a step back, but does say that if you asked Jackson to clarify he would admit his comments weren’t well done but that he would want his grandkids to know what equality really is, not just slapping slogans on a court. For instance, he argues, has the NFL stenciling “End Racism” in the back of the end zone changed our country? David also says the fact that Phil hasn’t watched since the Bubble is actually an indictment on the quality of the game. Having listened to the podcast, David argues that more than anything else Jackson’s delivery of his critique was the problem.

Dan admits that people were in fact turned off, but what he says he’s disappointed by is the fact it’s turned Phil off so badly he can’t watch the NBA anymore.

Meanwhile, Pablo has another thought ...

"I just don't like sports that much but because I'm objecting to politics it feels like I actually love sports more than you, and that's an insane double standard..." – @PabloTorre on Phil Jackson saying he stopped watching the NBA after seeing slogans in The Bubble. pic.twitter.com/DoyGXfTJyR — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 24, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Bad News For The Bucks

Zaslow is here. Pablo is here. Dan is here. The Shipping Container (?) is here. EVERYONE is ready to talk Panthers-Bruins and Heat-Bucks. Mike Ryan wants to burn his Barkov jersey, Dan is concerned about the goaltending, and everyone loves Matthew Tkachuk. Jeremy says Jimmy Butler is the best player in the Heat series, Zas defends Charles Barkley’s Tyler Herro take, and Dan doesn’t believe in Miami’s shooting. Plus, it seems like just about everyone in the Shipping Container is sick.

The Big Suey: Dudefest

David Samson is here in-studio and joins the 8 other men on the show. The crew breaks down Brook Lopez’s dinosaur evolution, the NFL suspending players for gambling, and if the Grizzlies are flying too close to the sun. Plus, Madison Bumgarner should be the Marlins DH, and Twitter Blue might just be the end of the website.

Hour 1: Julián Tavárez Bobblehead Night

Has Deion Sanders already paid for himself after the Colorado Spring Game? What are we supposed to think about Phil Jackson’s comments on the NBA bubble and its slogans? Then, Tucker Carlson is OUT at Fox News and we receive the news live on air. Plus, we finally find something that causes David Samson shame.

Hour 2: Billy Gil, The Archivist

We’re talkin’ capitalism and how money leads to escape hatches for the wealthy. Then, what does your Instagram ‘For You’ page say about you? Plus, the Cavinder Twins join the show to discuss their emerging careers as moguls and Don Lemon joins Tucker Carlson as someone leaving a major cable news channel.

Postgame Show: Sob Beach Sessions

David is analyzing the new show set for the subliminal messages that it’s sending, and we finally find out what’s in everyone’s ‘For You’ page on IG.

