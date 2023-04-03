What’s wrong with a little bit of trash talk?

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz weighed in on the ongoing debate over Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, trash talk and Sunday’s women’s National Championship game.

Twitter blew up on Sunday after LSU star Angel Reese let Iowa standout Caitlin Clark have a taste of her own medicine.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

Dan points out that before Sunday’s kerfuffle and Keith Olbermann’s predictably terrible take on it, there is an additional layer of Dawn Staley calling out the characterization of her players by the media and other coaches earlier in the week (something Jalen Rose also highlighted). Dan notes that many people rightfully went after Olbermann for what Dan termed a “hostile reaction” to a relatively benign bit of trash talk from Reese on Sunday. He also highlights the fact that there are highly competitive athletes who talk trash when they’re emotional. Especially when Clark is getting the type of attention she’s been getting, Dan asks if you don’t think a champion is going to be extra determined to try and beat her?

Tony also points out that in sports we often love trash talk and have always elevated guys like Gary Payton and Michael Jordan for their trash talk. Stugotz agreed that reminding someone that you’re about to win a ring is kind of the point.

After playing audio of Reese saying her performance was dedicated to all those who were unapologetically themselves, Dan points out that Clark herself isn’t particularly shy and is a bit of a showboat. Dan says one of his favorite things in sports and one of the things he envies is to know what it feels like to have such a self-confidence in your abilities that you can preen. Dan also notes the seeming double standard when it comes to women in particular about being “classy.” Stugotz agrees, noting that they’re competing and asks why can’t they talk trash when they care just as much about winning as the men do.

Billy points out that he estimates that about 90 percent of the people who were outraged either didn’t actually watch the game or that was the only game they watched this season, so who cares what they think? Jessica agrees, noting that even they were focusing more on the reaction to the controversy than the game itself.

After giving LSU their flowers for their performance against Iowa in the National Championship game, Jessica also points out that no one talking about this situation is talking about the fact that Reese was snubbed from every major awards list despite a breakout season leading to her feeling disrespected by the national media.

Meanwhile, Kate Fagan also joined the show to offer another take on the situation.

“This is something that black female athletes have been dealing with since day one…if you we’re watching Caitlin Clark all year…she did her version of that all year long.”



- @katefagan3



https://t.co/zGMdVy802m pic.twitter.com/0xbWVSTfoF — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 3, 2023

Check out the breakdown of Monday’s show below.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Who’s Here?

We kick off the local hour with a couple of important questions: who’s here today and who’s in charge? Dan, Stu, and the crew dive into FAU and UM losing in the Final Four, and Stu changes his opinion on whether or not First Ballot Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade should get a statue. Then, Jim Larrañaga joins us to recap his team’s tournament run with the thrill of victory and agony of defeat. Plus, Billy Gil hates the speed of baseball and loves Target mobile pickup.

The Big Suey: Let’s Talk About The Game

The National media’s reaction to the Women’s National Championship Game between LSU and Iowa has been focused mostly on trash talk and “classiness,” but can’t we just talk about the actual game? Then, Bobby ‘BP’ Portis joins the show to tell us about difficult players to guard, teams that can hang with the Bucks, and to play a game of “Buck Yes or Buck No.”

Hour 1: The Hotel Fire Alarm

Hour 1 begins with Stugotz’s Weekend Observations from a HUGE weekend in sports. Then, Jessica debuts a brand new accent in her F1 minute before sharing a story about her experience with a hotel fire alarm. Plus, Succession and the evolution of prestige TV with an anti-hero.

Hour 2: Tomatoes

Kate Fagan is here to give us the full context on the beauty of LSU’s win over Iowa, the joy of watching athletes enjoy the sport they’re playing, the growth in storytelling around Women’s Basketball, and more. Then, Ryan McGhee is here to share stories of soft serve ice cream, tarps, and more as he previews his new book, “Welcome To The Circus of Baseball.” Plus, Deion Sanders has some thoughts on earning numbers.

Postgame Show: Tony Yayo

Mike Schur is here for his Stat of the Day, more LSU-Iowa talk, and, of course, Tony Yayo.

