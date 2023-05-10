Is the release of the NFL schedule one of the best times of the year?

A big day is almost here — the NFL is set to release its full schedule on Thursday. And of course, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had to talk about it.

Yes, this is the announcement to the announcement.



2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday May 11, 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UutPiu0kfy — NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2023

Of course, Billy Gil is already feeling the excitement as we’re getting a few early drips and drabs in advance, including the fact that the first Black Friday game will be happening in 2023. Dan points out that the NFL is taking over more days, there will be more games, more football all the time. Nothing is safe! Not the NBA, not college football, not even Jessica’s beloved F1!

Back to the actual game, it will be Tua vs. Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins vs. Jets on Black Friday. Or as Mike Ryan points out, in all likelihood, Mike White vs. Aaron Rodgers. A revenge game, as Stugotz points out.

Billy, after suggesting that perhaps Saturday feels a bit lonely that week, asks if Dan is excited by this turn of events because he doesn’t seem that excited. Dan says the football schedule release is not his favorite time of year.

AND WE’RE LIVE!!!!

There’s a new destination for passionate fans and bettors to go all-in on sports and celebrate the thrill of action. We’re excited to announce that in addition to 24/7 streaming here on DraftKings Nation, DraftKings Network is now available to watch on Samsung TV Plus – Samsung’s free ad-supported TV service (FAST) that delivers over 250 live channels in the U.S. Read more here.

Introducing DraftKings Network



Stream your favorite DK shows 24/7 on Samsung TV Plus and https://t.co/IS9hNBPLn7. pic.twitter.com/EFXn4TMS9u — DraftKings (@DraftKings) May 10, 2023

After Jessica laments the PACKED sports weekend surrounding Thanksgiving, Dan asks if somehow the pandemic sped everything up so that the amount of everything available to you has simply become too much. It’s becoming difficult to pay attention to everything you want to pay attention to without something falling by the wayside, there’s not enough time in the day.

Meanwhile, Stugotz is still focused on the hilarity of the fact that Tyreek Hill’s revenge game against his former team the Chiefs won’t be going down in Kansas City, but rather in Germany. Dan and Stugotz proceed to fall into a fit of giggles as the NFL’s ongoing pursuit of global dominance and expansion has taken Tyreek’s much-talked-about revenge game out of Arrowhead and into Frankfurt. Dan posits that similar to the thought that somewhere in the world there’s always a Beatles song playing, at some point in the future, there will come a time where there is an NFL game being played every hour of the day. And Stugotz is good with that.

PLUS ... Stugotz gets hooked up to a lie detector ...

Coming up on today’s show…



“Yes.” - @Stugotz790



The most anticipated event of the decade…@Stugotz790 takes another lie detector test…with a special guest appearance from Apple’s @ChrisWittyngham



https://t.co/2MdaM3y5jA

https://t.co/Wwh6dBveR6 pic.twitter.com/KPjI5Bop2X — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 10, 2023

Check out the breakdown of Wednesday’s show below.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Here Comes The Lied

Stugotz and Jess have both returned from New York and have some fresh takes. Jess agrees with Mike Greenberg and Jalen Rose about Miami weather, Dan loves the darkness of current Celtics fandom, and Billy is ecstatic about Black Friday football. Then, Tyreek Hill’s revenge game in Germany, and we dive into Stugotz’s assortment of lies.

The Big Suey: BIG JOE HARPER

It’s finally time to trap Stugotz in his lies: Big Joe Harper is here with his polygraph test to help us question Stu on his vacation time, the fine bucket theft, and more. Plus, Mike Ryan has an update on Lionel Messi, and Dan and Amin discuss Steve Kerr, Steph Curry, and the Golden State Warriors before they try to come back from a 3-1 deficit.

Hour 1: David Simon and Diana Moskovitz

David Simon joins the show to discuss the Writers’ Strike, his suspension from HBO, the benefit of unions, and how End-Stage Capitalism has led to this moment in TV history. Then, some NBA legacy talk on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis. Plus, Diana Moskovitz is here to discuss the intricacies of the Matt Araiza rape case and what the information reported by multiple outlets yesterday can actually tell us about the truth in this story.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @LeBatardShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.