How serious is Anthony Davis’ injury and did he really need a wheelchair?

Anthony Davis appeared to suffer a head injury in the Lakers’ Game 5 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday night and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had plenty to say.

Not only was Davis apparently injured, but TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that he needed a WHEELCHAIR.

Anthony Davis was wheeled out in a wheelchair, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/MoVANM5jlO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2023

Now, the good news is that Haynes would later report that Davis avoided a concussion and barring any setbacks should be available to play in Game 6. The bad news was that the injury plays into the criticism Davis has received over the years about being injury prone or soft to the point that ESPN’s Mike Greenberg had actually seriously suggested that the Lakers sit AD and LeBron for Game 5.

Amin points out the potential significance of yet another Davis injury and how it continues to feed the narrative of Davis missing time.

“If he’s out (Anthony Davis) with a concussion…there is a real life chance that this was a massive, not only series altering, not only championship altering, but perhaps a legacy altering event.” - @DarthAmin



https://t.co/CvSReXhAYO pic.twitter.com/e31GZOSuGB — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 11, 2023

AND WE’RE LIVE!!!!

There’s a new destination for passionate fans and bettors to go all-in on sports and celebrate the thrill of action. We’re excited to announce that in addition to 24/7 streaming here on DraftKings Nation, DraftKings Network is now available to watch on Samsung TV Plus – Samsung’s free ad-supported TV service (FAST) that delivers over 250 live channels in the U.S. Read more here.

Introducing DraftKings Network



Stream your favorite DK shows 24/7 on Samsung TV Plus and https://t.co/IS9hNBPLn7. pic.twitter.com/EFXn4TMS9u — DraftKings (@DraftKings) May 10, 2023

Dan points out the interesting circumstance that people can point out that AD is a singular talent and almost alien-like in his ability to play basketball, but at the same time those same people — including Shaq, Charles Barkley and others — will dog him for his perceived frailty.

Amin points out that Shaq and Barkley weren’t really laughing at the potential of a brain injury, but rather the fact that Davis was taken out on a wheelchair (much in the same way people mock Paul Pierce’s famed wheelchair trip in the 2008 NBA Finals). Jessica points out that it seems strange that no one would ever laugh about a football player with a brain injury but basketball seems to be different. Dan points out that part of it is that Shaq and Barkley come from a different era with a different level of perceived toughness and that colors their judgment when discussing the modern game. And Amin continues to argue that they’re not laughing at the idea AD got his bell rung or was concussed, but rather that a wheelchair was brought out.

Jessica points out the stigma that has become associated with wheelchairs, and the idea that allowing yourself to be placed in a wheelchair somehow makes you lesser than when in reality using one could be quite beneficial or logical. Mike brings up the old stereotype that you’d never see a hockey player taken off in a wheelchair and that they suffer what appear to be major injuries and only miss a shift or two, which leads Jessica to reply with “You bros are so tough” in her best bro voice.

Dan sides with Jessica, and in fact sends Amin to the penalty box for moral crimes, insensitivity, body shaming and general toxic masculinity. If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime!

Meanwhile, Jessica is PISSED with Mike Ryan’s tweets. How DARE he ...

"At the heart of the matter: It just wasn't hot enough in Madison Square Garden." – @MichaelRyanRuiz



"I was so furious reading your tweets last night...you should be ashamed of yourself." – @jessica_smetana



We break down the Knicks squeaking by the Heat last night...



… pic.twitter.com/suRG5VVA5u — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 11, 2023

Check out the breakdown of Thursday’s show below.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Dinner with Dan Marino

Le Batard, Amin Elhassan and the crew discuss Heat/Knicks game 5, Mike Ryan sitting in a suite at the Panthers game with Dan Marino, and we learn that Jessica is a Knicks fan. Also, we discuss the new DraftKings Network where you can find our show.

The Big Suey: I Might Vote For Him

We talk about Donald Trump and the CNN Presidential Town Hall. We question toughness and laugh at concussions. Plus, we make fun of Roy’s hockey tweets.

Hour 1: Someone Needs To Eat The Shoe

Stugotz swoops in for his Weekend Observations, Dan is determined to have Taylor the Knicks fan eat an actual shoe, and the crew is excited about being on Bluesky.

Hour 2: Credentialed

Montana state representative Zooey Zephyr joins us to talk about what she’s gone through as an transgender politician. Mike Ryan is a mover and shaker. And....are there still free beers in the press box?

Postgame Show: Water Down The Wrong Pipe

Le Batard, Amin Elhassan and the crew discuss Bo Jackson having the hiccups for 10 straight months and how we deal with water going down the wrong pipe.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @LeBatardShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.