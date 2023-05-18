Miami Embarrassed the Celtics! Brian Scalabrine Reacts to Game 1

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz is joined by former Celtics player and current team broadcaster Brian Scalabrine to break down Boston’s embarrassing Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat.

Scal begins the conversation by calling Erik Spoelstra “by far” the best coach left in the playoffs, specifically giving him credit for working the refs.

Scal and Amin go back and forth on “Heat culture”, which has dominated headlines throughout these playoffs. Amin buys into it, while Scal thinks it really comes back to the consistent presence of Spoelstra, comparing his coaching style to Gregg Popovich’s in San Antonio.

Scal’s point is that this “culture” is not exclusive to the Heat, in reality it’s about a coach being given the opportunity to be hard on his players without facing serious repercussions. He also gives credit to Miami for getting the most out of their players.

Scalabrine proceeds to call out the Celtics for letting this exact collapse happen for the second straight year in the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami.

"That was an embarrassment in the third quarter. An absolute embarrassment...IT'S THE MIAMI HEAT. Have you not learned your lesson by now?" – @Scalabrine lights up Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics after the Heat put up 46 points in the 3rd to win Game 1.



https://t.co/RuHRXQYxwm pic.twitter.com/b4vMEviQpK — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 18, 2023

The crew debates who the blame should fall on for Boston’s ineptitude in the final minutes of the game. Dan puts the blame entirely on Tatum for failing to step up, while Amin shares it amongst Tatum, the rest of the team, and Mazzulla.

Scal provides a humorous break by jumping into story time about beating Jimmy Butler 1-on-1 during his rookie in Chicago.

Brian @Scalabrine joins us to tell old Jimmy Butler stories including the time Scal (ALLEGEDLY) used to beat Jimmy 1-on-1 "all the time" during his rookie season in Chicago.



https://t.co/RuHRXQYxwm pic.twitter.com/CzNvwDy5If — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 18, 2023

Scal gives Butler credit for not listening to the outside noise, saying Jimmy truly believes he’s the best player when he steps on the floor.

“His confidence is exactly what you need in the NBA... what Jimmy Butler is authentically is real,” Scal states.

Can Jayson Tatum prove he has the same mentality? Only time will tell...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Sorry For The Jackhammering

The Miami Heat took a 1-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics, and Heat fans haven’t had to feel ANY fear this postseason. Thursday Chris is in charge of the show today, and we all look like s***. Plus, Dan explains why he’s been “crazed for two years,” Joe Mazzulla watches ‘The Town’ and doesn’t call timeouts, and we have some fun with what Miami Heat media members did last night.

The Big Suey: The Ultimate Grandmaster

The Big Suey begins with Joe Mazzulla’s errors down the stretch of Game 1 against the Heat and why Erik Spoelstra is “The Ultimate Grandmaster.” Celtics champion Brian Scalabrine joins the show to explain why Jimmy Butler is “that dude” and how the Heat get the most of our its talent. Plus, Roy went crazy on a pint of ice cream.

