Was Jordan Poole’s deep three downright offensive?

Everyone was seemingly talking about Jordan Poole’s late missed 3-pointer in Game 1 vs. the Warriors. That includes The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

"I don't like that shot at all."



Chuck, Shaq and Kenny react to Jordan Poole's missed 3-pointer near end of Lakers-Warriors Game 1 pic.twitter.com/JMwq0FvmWA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 3, 2023

Dan points out that Draymond Green was perhaps ready to punch Poole once again after he took that shot, but he also notes — as evidenced by the live reaction of Tyrese Haliburton — that he doesn’t even know what’s a good shot in the NBA anymore. Afterall, Trae Young was recently celebrated for hitting a similar shot against the Celtics in Boston. Even if something looks like a bad shot initially, it it goes in it’s not a terrible shot.

Tony suggests that a good shot is just an open shot because people can hit from so far away, including Poole. He just missed it in this case. Dan fired back that if he’s the Warriors and he’s in need of a 3 at the end of a game he’s OK with only one person taking a shot from that distance and, no, it’s not Poole or even Klay Thompson.

Mike points out that he had nine seconds left on the clock and plenty of room in front of him to make something happen, which is why he would have preferred Poole do something different than what he did. David argues, however, that if you don’t want Poole taking that shot, you don’t put Poole in the game. If he’s in there, David argues, you have to accept that Steph’s likely to be doubled and Poole could end up with that shot. Tony jumps in to argue that the Warriors could even see Poole as the third Splash Brother.

Dan harkens back to Klay’s performance against the Thunder in 2016 as a point in which NBA analysis changed forever. Prior to that point, Dan says, Poole’s shot vs. the Lakers in Game 1 is offensive. Nevermind it’s your third- or fourth-best option taking the shot, a shot from that distance for basically all of Dan’s life, he says, is a truly dreadful shot that nobody should be taking unless it’s a buzzer beater. David, however, points out that the percentage chance of that shot going has gone up in lockstep with that becoming an acceptable shot. David says he doesn’t like how the game has changed, but you have to embrace it — and that goes across all sports, really.

Dan asks how many guys do you feel comfortable with taking that shot, because for him it’s three — Trae Young, Damian Lillard and Steph. That’s it, he doesn’t have a fourth. Mike points out that Poole’s shot chart suggets that he’s hitting at about 30 percent from even that range, and David says thats’ what makes it OK. David says he thinks it’s awful, but the numbers would dictate that teams will live with that shot.

Meanwhile, all of us — including David Samson — learn of the horrors that could come from AI ...

Here are the Top 5 Most Frightening Uses of AI according to @TaylorLorenz, one of which made @DavidPSamson immediately start sweating.



https://t.co/n8Ns0FUT79 pic.twitter.com/uE3vHgsn5v — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 3, 2023

Local Hour: The Vibes Just Different Here, Man

Big time win by the Florida Panthers over the Maple Leafs to start the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Moral victory for the Heat as they lose to the Knicks to split their second round series 1-1. And David Samson’s trying to take the staff’s breakfast away as a cost cutting measure.

The Big Suey: The BAN-Wagon

As Billy tries to change the vibes of the show, the crew discusses the Heat getting a moral victory in New York, why viewers discredit injuries, and how Mike, Tony and Dan can’t celebrate the Miami Heat. Plus, LeBron not getting an MVP vote for the first time in his career and Jordan Poole’s last-second shot.

Hour 1: Brit or Nit!

Dan and David discuss Dwyane Wade’s comments at the Met Gala. Taylor Lorenz joins the show to warn us of the dangers of AI while not convincing us she herself isn’t AI. In honor of King Charles III’s coronation Jessica debuts a new game, Brit or Nit!

Hour 2: Bullock Island

Spencer Hall joins the show to talk about F1 Miami Race Week, that Jess will not be attending - but Formula Juan will. Plus, the latest on Leonardo Messi’s suspension and negotiations on his future. Also, is gifting someone a private island a good or bad thing.

Postgame Show: Top 5 Directors

David Samson and Adnan Virk debate their top 5 directors.

