Same Game Parlay Best Bets: The Dan Le Batard Show NBA SGP Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 4

The Dan Le Batard Show gives their top Same Game Parlay (SGP) pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s NBA betting card.

Watch more episodes of the The Dan Le Batard Show by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Top Same Game Parlay (SGP) Bet:

GS Warriors to Win (vs. LAL)

Jordan Poole 18+ Points

Anthony Davis Over 12.5 Rebounds

To place a Same Game Parlay (SGP):

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Learn more about SGPs at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz broke down Jordan Poole’s much-debated 3-pointer late in Golden State’s Game 1 loss to the Lakers. Read more here!

Watch more episodes of the The Dan Le Batard Show by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Place your Same Game Parlay (SGP) bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.