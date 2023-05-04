Was Wander Franco’s ball trick fun or too flippin’ much?

Surely, you’ve at least heard of the bat flip. Well, Wander Franco would like to introduce you to the ball flip. And The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had thoughts.

Dan says that Wander’s ball flip, which looked cool in slow motion, is a sign that young people have taken over baseball and have integrated some flashiness into the game that has never been allowed before. Another example of this has already run into resistance — the Braves’ big hat celebration, which has been effectively killed by baseball’s official hat maker, New Era. The founder of the Noggin Boss recently joined DraftKings’ The Sweat to give his thoughts, but what does David Samson think?

David didn’t like how that was handled because he thought it brought negative attention when a deal could have and should have been cut with New Era. He said he’s in for fun, like the big hat, but what he doesn’t like is when someone hits a home run down seven runs in the ninth and they celebrate it as if everything is great. He said when he was with the Marlins the organization would tell the players not to do that and it would piss them off when the players would push back about how they wanted to celebrate how great it was to hit a homer and how great it was for them financially and potentially in arbitration.

Going back to Franco, Samson thinks he got spoken to so fast after the game that he couldn’t get back to his locker. Chris Cote, meanwhile, comes in off the top rope to say that while he’s not anti-fun, he’s anti that ball flip because it’s just a dumb thing to do. David points out that Franco was showing up the other team and risking not getting the out. Chris said if you’re having fun do whatever you want, but it just seemed like a risky move,

Dan says that he envies someone who can be so confident in their greatness, who can showboat because they know how great they are. Meanwhile, Amin asks what have we become as Chris Cote delivers what feels more like a Greg Cote take. David continues to push back, however, noting that you can’t screw around with the results. Amin harkens back to his time working for the Suns where Steve Nash threw a couple of behind-the-back passes with his left hand which resulted in assists. He questioned why Nash would do that, and it was explained to him (not by Nash, but by someone else) that when you’re a genius sometimes you want to know the limits of your genius.

Dan says that you can make the argument about not taking unnecessary risks when it comes to getting the out, but when it comes to the argument about disrespecting the opponent? Get out of here! However, as an executive, David doesn’t like it because disrespecting your opponent can come back to bite you in the end.

Meanwhile, May the Fourth Be With You, Amin!!! ...

Local Hour: Baseball?

It’s a David Samson Thursday on the Local Hour, and Dan wants to begin with something rare: BASEBALL. We tackle the A’s ownership and their struggles on the field, the Rays success, the Braves, and more. Then, Smush Parker is a ref, Carol Burnett and Bill Hader, and David’s nightmare about AI from yesterday’s show. Plus, Bryce Harper returns after Tommy Jon and a discussion on referees in the NBA.

The Big Suey: James Mulvaney

We begin The Big Suey with a discussion on the recent Barstool news after they were forced by their parent company to fire an employee for using the N-word on a livestream. Then, we take a deep dive into John Mulaney’s new standup special and what he revealed about himself and addiction. Plus, Ben Smith of Semafor joins us to discuss the Vice News bankruptcy.

Hour 1: Keepin’ It Nebulous with Aunt Char

“Are the Sixers better off without Joel Embiid?” The crew discusses the way we treat superstars when they have to sacrifice their game for the good of the team. Then, we introduce the audience to Charlotte Wilder, our newest employee at Meadowlark Media, and immediately put her in an awkward position. Plus, Tony shares his latest conspiracy theory as Chris Cote wants to pitch a new show, and the Angels limiting reporters’ questions leads us to a conversation on media access in sports.

Hour 2: San Juan Street Fight

Alex O’Keefe is striking with his fellow writers for a more equitable work life, and he joins us to explain what writers are asking for, why his story is an example of WHY they’re fighting, and more. Venmo him! Then, we’ve caucused for today’s Thursday Thunder, and Tony has some takes on Bad Bunny’s current relationship. Plus, we discuss the differences between what’s going on in Hollywood with Ezra Miller and Jonathan Majors.

Postgame Show: Amin’s Premonition

It was all a dream...

