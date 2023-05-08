Was Suns owner’s behavior in dustup with Nikola Jokic a flop?

Mat Ishbia has already made waves early in his tenure as the Suns owner. However, that took an unexpected turn on Sunday when he got into a scuffle with Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had some thoughts.

In the midst of a crazy 53-point, 11-rebound performance, the Joker went into the stands after a loose ball and had an ... interaction ... with the Suns owner.

Nikola Jokic tried to get the ball back from the crowd, then he and Suns owner Mat Ishbia make contact. Ishbia flops? Denver assistant coaches were pointing out a fan, who ended up getting ejected by Suns team security.pic.twitter.com/D4vPQSBHyu — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) May 8, 2023

Of course, the former Michigan State Spartan hoops player in Ishbia comes out and he FLOPS upon getting physical with Jokic. Tony says as a former hooper, Ishbia knew what he was doing when he flopped, selling it a little bit extra to see how it could help the Suns, who would go on to win the game and even up the series at 2-2. Jokic did get T’d up and now there will undoubtedly be questions about whether he should be suspended for Game 5. For his part, Ishbia has said he doesn’t think that is warranted.

Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!

That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns! — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) May 8, 2023

Dan says the league can’t suspend Jokic because it would not have been anything, it wouldn’t even be a story if the owner hadn’t behaved like a baby because he wanted to be in the middle of everything.

In the middle of it all is a fair question: Why was Ishbia trying to hold onto the ball? They need it in order to continue the game! Tony says that like a true hooper, Ishbia got the ball and said there was no way the Joker was going to take it away from him. And as Dan points out, once Jokic got the ball back and threw the chicken wing, he got called for a flop. Once a hooper, always a hooper. Just watch out for the Jokic Brothers, Mat.

Meanwhile, the WWE was in Puerto Rico over the weekend for a premium live event and Dan and Tony say its choice and use of weaponry says something about the organization ...

“One of the Wrestlers threw a chancleta…the chancleta has to end the match, it has to be the finishing move.” - Dan



“That tells me the WWE has zero Hispanics…” - @10DayTony



“You’re fake.” - @ZaslowShow & @MichaelRyanRuiz



https://t.co/w2jfyz69Ht pic.twitter.com/kWgnwWyygV — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 8, 2023

Check out the breakdown of Monday’s show below.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: All The Nobs Are Being Hobbed

Two-time champion broadcaster Jonathan Zaslow joins the show to talk Heat and Panthers as they continue to DOMINATE their respective postseasons. Then, is Bad Bunny the greatest entertainer in the history of entertainment? Plus, we’re worried about Mike Ryan after Formula Juan had himself a weekend, and Jeremy tells a Jimmy Butler story.

The Big Suey: Some News About Huey Lewis

Israel Gutierrez joins Jonathan Zaslow as another guest in-studio! How mad are fans in Canada that NHL hockey runs through Sunrise, Florida? Grown adult Zaslow wears a Panthers jersey, and we debate whether Jimmy Butler or Devin Booker is having a better postseason. Plus, Whitney Houston’s biopic and some BIG news about Huey Lewis... Then, Howard Stern highlights his own irrelevance to NBA players, and Mike Ryan calls out Julius Randle.

Hour 1: Eat! That! Shoe!

We begin with a thank you to the audience after their generosity to writer Alex O’Keefe. Tony has an Aaron Rodgers take after seeing him in Jets gear, and Izzy tells us about a Knicks fan’s defense of Josh Hart. Zaslow apologizes for blowing up the Panthers during his last appearance, and our video producer Taylor is suspended for his brazen behavior over the weekend. Plus, Patrick Battuello tells us about the ugly, mean, and cruel world of horse racing.

Hour 2: There’s Other Basketball Happening?

After apologizing on behalf of Dan, Izzy and Zaslow dive into last night’s Celtics-76ers game, the performances of Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum, and the influence of Joe Mazzulla. Then, Mike continues to be extremely obnoxious about...everything...as we dive back into Heat-Knicks. Plus, Zaslow’s beef and Izzy’s love of Greg Cote, and legendary comedian Lewis Black joins the show!

Postgame Show: Hell on Wheels

After a discussion on Bronny James’ commitment to USC, we break down what it would be like for him to play with his Dad. Plus, the day your child is born...overrated?

