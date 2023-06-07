Messi to Miami? MESSI TO MIAMI! Mike Ryan knew it all along

Lionel Messi is taking his talents to South Beach and that means Mike Ryan was looking for his flowers today on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

"This is a bigger day for Mike Ryan than it is for Messi. This is Mike's No. 1 day here." – @10DayTony



"Give me my flowers. Right the whole damn time." – @MichaelRyanRuiz takes a victory lap with Lionel Messi reportedly headed to Inter Miami...



https://t.co/GNJItlWJIM pic.twitter.com/dTvPjj1r5w — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 7, 2023

Yes, that’s right, Mike Ryan was right all along. Mike has been saying for months that Messi to Miami was still in play, and lo and behold, today reports began circulating that, in fact, Messi will be joining Inter Miami.

Of course, Mike was very subtle and low-key about it all. Nah, who are we kidding. He was in his full glory, wearing a Messi T-shirt and flexing it like athletes do their jerseys when they’re about to win a title. Mike, of course, notes that he was right the whole time and wants his flowers. When Billy questions whether Mike actually ever reported that Messi was coming but rather was just saying it was possible, Mike retorts that he didn’t want to give a prediction, but his reporting the entire time was accurate. When others were tying him to PSG, Barca and and the Saudis, Mike remained steadfast that Inter Miami’s contact with Messi’s camp was regular, conversations were deep and that Inter Miami, while being dismissed by all of legacy media and the insiders, was in this hunt and this was going to be the week. Don’t doubt him! To quote Mike, “We got him! We got him!”

As noted in the video above, Tony notes that this may have actually been a bigger day for Mike Ryan than it was for Messi. Mike then goes after, as Dan puts it, “the Woj of international soccer” by noting that you can’t spell “fabrication” without “fab.” Mike also points out that “the Woj of international soccer” reported back in December that Messi was re-signing with PSG, but Mike knew things.

David Samson, meanwhile, was left shaking his head and grumbling because Mike’s victory lap cut into his segment and left him standing at attention while being at the ready. David also rains on Mike’s parade a little bit by saying that it is MLS that is getting Messi, with Inter Miami acting basically as the conduit for the deal that is happening. Samson goes further, saying it’s not Inter Miami doing the negotiating but rather the MLS because of all the complicated particulars of the deal, such as getting a piece of the league’s deals with Apple and Adidas.

MLS’ deal to bring Messi to Inter Miami is WILD @brfootball



He could earn a share of Apple’s MLS Season Pass revenue AND get a cut of Adidas profits after his arrival



Wow.



(h/t @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/tIucmKrSXX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2023

Samson says this is a league deal and they’re placing him in a market where they need to make sure they have stars in order to get the stadium built. Mike points out that the team has not yet begun construction of its new stadium and that once shovels go into dirt the team’s valuation rises. He then points out that perhaps the team waited until making this deal with Messi to begin so that he could reap the rewards of some of that increased value.

Mike also pushes back on David’s notion that this is league deal and not an Inter Miami deal as he says it is Inter Miami that has been negotiating with Messi’s camp for years and it was the team’s ownership taking direct face-to-face meetings Messi’s camp. He also says Apple and Adidas came into the discussion very recently and credit to MLS, the league is doing whatever it can to help this deal go through and become a reality. But, Mike says, to claim that this is a league deal takes credit away from the Mas family and Inter Miami. Mike also says that the Saudi money led to the league and its partners to step up to the plate and make this a more robust offer on an annual value basis.

David asks Mike if he’s sure that Messi is getting equity in Inter Miami and not just the same deal David Beckham got where he would get an opportunity to buy into an expansion franchise, and Mike was firm that Messi is, in fact, getting a percentage of Inter Miami. Mike says it was Inter Miami’s deal wire to wire, MLS may have gotten into the game late but the conversations were always going through the Mas family.

Meanwhile, that may not be the end of it all, according to Mike ...

"If and when Lionel Messi does indeed decide to come to the United States and play for Inter Miami, do not be surprised if Cristiano Ronaldo comes to MLS the following season..." – @MichaelRyanRuiz



https://t.co/V8NBCZ3X7T pic.twitter.com/jIYc4NPZTv — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 7, 2023

Check out the breakdown of Wednesday’s show below.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Friedell Castro

Tony’s mustache is gone, there are parties everywhere and we’re not supposed to discuss them, and the crew is dishing out nicknames. Plus, Stugotz doubles down on his Nikola Jokic take from yesterday and says he has a ‘garbage game.’ Plus, we break down Stugotz’s beef with Michael Wilbon as the entire NBA universe comes to town, Billy undermines Tony at every turn, and a little Panthers talk.

The Big Suey: Mike Ryan’s Messi Victory Lap

Is the news of Lionel Messi heading to Inter Miami bigger news for Messi, Miami, or Mike Ryan? As David Samson joins the show, Mike takes his victory lap on being right about the Messi story all along. Mike and David debate who deserves credit for Messi landing in Miami between Inter Miami ownership and MLS, and David also breaks down how the Saudis are infiltrating sports rapidly and the “sportswashing” happening across the pro sports landscape. Plus, sober NBA correspondent Mo Dakhil joins us to discuss NBA coaching value and listen to the list Tony found of the Top 75 Ballers of All-Time.

Hour 1: Garbage Time with Nikola Jokic

Informed Golf reporter Alan Shipnuck — author of “Phil” and the upcoming “LIV and Let Die,” and partner at the Fire Pit Collective — joins the show to discuss all the mechanics behind the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger and the fallout across the sport of golf. Does money always win? How does Rory McIlroy feel about all of this? Then, the NBA Finals has arrived in Miami, and it feels like every single person in town has emerged in our studio. Plus, Chris and Roy pay their punishment for their pickleball loss and Stugotz picks his nose.

Hour 2: How Do Horses FaceTime?

Billy Gil is on deleted tweet patrol as Dan’s comments on Nikola Jokic got a *very* interesting reply from a *very* interesting NBA player...who then deleted the tweet. Mike and Dan dive into the future of MLS after the news around Lionel Messi keeps pouring in. Then, Amin discusses tipping etiquette for people receiving a tip, the show names their go-to karaoke songs, and Charlotte “C-Dubs” Wilder leads us to a number of Netflix hot takes.

Postgame Show: Amin’s Basketball Consortium

There’s a whole cast and crew of characters from Amin’s basketball world here to break down Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

